PAOLA — The Paola High School Drama Club and SkillsUSA Chapter will still be doing their annual Trick-Or-Treat So Kids Can Eat campaign on Halloween, but the event will have a new look this year due to COVID-19.
Previously, students would go door-to-door to collect canned food items to donate to the Paola Association for Church Action’s food pantry, but this year the organizations are asking community members to bring food items to the Paola Price Chopper parking lot on Oct. 31.
Students will be there from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. collecting items for the local food pantry, according to a news release.
