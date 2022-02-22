PAOLA — A representative of Pearl Street Reformed Baptist Church spoke to Paola school board members during their Feb. 14 meeting, urging them to “obey the Lord of the Universe, Jesus Christ.”
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Jon Tyte read a letter addressed to the school board and signed by the members of Pearl Street Reformed Baptist Church.
“We, and many of the citizens of Paola, are asking you, our leaders, to have the stones to stand up and resist the powers that be when they demand you violate God’s standard of justice,” Tyte said.
The complete letter read:
“We want to remind you that Jesus Christ is Lord over this school district just as he is Lord over all the universe. Jesus said in Matthew 28:18 that ‘All authority in heaven and on earth’ had been given to him. Therefore, Jesus insisted that the gospel be proclaimed in all the world and that every man and woman and child be taught to obey his commands. ‘All the world’ includes this school district.
When there are conflicts between the commands of Jesus and the commands and standards of our government, educational agencies, and school boards, who ought you to obey? You ought to obey the Lord of the Universe, Jesus Christ!
You need to know that Jesus Christ gives us permission to disobey any command given by any authority in obedience to his higher authority. If the Lord of the Universe has declared that a man is a man and a woman is a woman, then it does not matter what agenda, or governing authority or regulating agency tells you to do otherwise. You ought to regard the highest authority, the Lord.
If the teachers of this school are instructed by the principal to teach anything that violates the words of Jesus Christ, the teachers have not only the right but the obligation to disobey the principal. This means that if the school board instructs the principal to enforce a standard or implement a curriculum that violates God’s Word, then the principal has not only the right but the obligation to disobey the board. And if a state agency or a federal agency directs this board to do anything that violates the commands of God and God’s standards, then you have not only the right but the obligation to disobey.
This disobedience may by costly to you. You may face shame. You may face losing your job. You might face legal consequences. Would you rather keep your reputation, your job, or your money and lose your soul? Would you be so foolish as to offend a Holy, Just, and Omnipotent God just to keep your job or your reputation? One day, each of you will stand before the judge of all the earth and you will be judged. The standard by which you will be judged will not be the standard of the Biden administration, nor Laura Kelly’s education policy, nor anything else. You will be judged by the standard of God’s holy, unchanging Word.
We, and many of the citizens of Paola, are asking you, our leaders, to have the stones to stand up and resist the powers that be when they demand you violate God’s standard of justice.”
School board member Scott Golubski asked why the issue is being brought up at this time and if the church believes the Paola school district currently has issues.
Tyte said there are issues taking place all across the country, but the letter was speaking generically and not about a single issue with Paola schools.
The church also posted the letter on its Facebook page and received several comments from community members.
The church later posted an update Feb. 17, stating: “Because of the overwhelming feedback that this letter produced, we wanted to clarify some misunderstandings and provide a little more context regarding our intent. This past fall, one of our students was faced with some controversial curriculum. The teacher who gave the assignment stated that she felt pressure from others to use the curriculum. The parents properly confronted the school and the school took actions to correct the issue. Due to this incident and similar incidents happening across the country, we believed it was necessary to voice our strong opposition. We are not interested in ‘exposing’ certain teachers or administrators but instead wanted to support those in the district by letting them know we would stand behind their decision to go against any authority to stand with Christ.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.