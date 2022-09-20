SOMERSET — It’s been nearly 60 years since the small country schoolhouse in Somerset closed its doors to students, but the memories shared during a reunion and open house Friday, Sept. 16, were as vivid as ever.
“One Friday we decided we needed some popcorn, so we snuck out of a basement window and walked to the store and bought a bag of popcorn,” said Jim Cook, who, like many of his classmates, attended Somerset Schoolhouse for grades first through eighth. “We popped it in the basement, but the smell soon filled the schoolhouse, so then we had to share.”
Lanny Smith and John Cook both brought copies of the Somerset Schoolhouse 1956 yearbook, which was the only time a yearbook was printed.
Lanny and his brother Ronnie Smith both said they remember bringing their sleds to school and playing in the snow during the winter.
Nancy (Jobe) Rankin said she has fond memories of roller skating in the basement of the schoolhouse.
Janice (Burton) Dial said she’ll never forget Mrs. Betty, who was her teacher in first and second grades.
“She’s where I got my passion for reading,” Dial said.
That’s not the only memory Dial shared during the reunion.
“Tom Taylor was my first kiss in first grade,” Dial said with a laugh while pointing over at Tom. “There were only five in our class, and he was the only boy.”
Small class sizes were the norm at Somerset Schoolhouse, where teachers taught multiple grades together. After a room was added on in the 1950s, one teacher taught grades 1-4 on one side, while another taught grades 5-8 on the other.
It wasn’t always easy for the teachers to manage all of the students in different grades. Several classmates at the reunion shared memories of their teachers sneaking off to the basement and returning several minutes later smelling of cigarette smoke.
“When I was in first grade, I had Mrs. Finley,” Lester Town Jr. said. “She was nice, but she was very old, and she would get tired. Every afternoon around 2 p.m. she would lay her head down on the desk and take a nap.”
Lester Town Jr. and his family are the main reasons why the Somerset Schoolhouse classmates were able to gather for the reunion at the recently renovated building.
The schoolhouse has always been important to the Town family. Lester Jr.’s parents, Lester Town and Fern Taylor, attended the one-room schoolhouse in the 1920s, and Lester Jr. attended in the 1940s and 50s along with this brothers, Winton and Michael Town.
Lester Town Jr. even met his wife, Roberta, at a school dance at the schoolhouse in 1958, and they still live in a home across the street from the schoolhouse in Somerset.
After the schoolhouse closed in 1964, a family used it as a dwelling for several years before it became vacant.
In January 2021, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lester Town Jr. purchased the Somerset Schoolhouse, and he ended up selling it to his daughter, Lesli, a couple of months later so she could pursue her dream of opening up a business inside the schoolhouse.
Lesli and her husband, Jimmy, spent more than a year renovating the building and restoring much of the original schoolhouse appearance.
In June 2022, Somerset Schoolhouse opened to the public. The main floor is a home décor boutique featuring everything from seasonal decorations and furniture to glassware and candles. There’s even a station where customers can pick out their favorite cigar and then venture out back on the patio to smoke it while enjoying a sports game on the big screen television.
The downstairs of the schoolhouse is called the “Faculty Lounge,” and it is a bar area designed to feel like a 1920s speakeasy.
As classmates walked down the stairs during the reunion, they took time to check out all of the old Somerset Schoolhouse photos and memorabilia on the wall.
They also created a new piece of Somerset Schoolhouse history by gathering on the front steps for a group photo. That was followed by a ribbon cutting sponsored by the Paola and Louisburg chambers of commerce.
Lesli said she wants the schoolhouse to become a community gathering place once again, and that includes embracing all of its history.
She thanked all of the former classmates for coming, and she encouraged them to return anytime.
“You are always welcome here at the schoolhouse,” Lesli said.
