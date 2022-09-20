SOMERSET — It’s been nearly 60 years since the small country schoolhouse in Somerset closed its doors to students, but the memories shared during a reunion and open house Friday, Sept. 16, were as vivid as ever.

“One Friday we decided we needed some popcorn, so we snuck out of a basement window and walked to the store and bought a bag of popcorn,” said Jim Cook, who, like many of his classmates, attended Somerset Schoolhouse for grades first through eighth. “We popped it in the basement, but the smell soon filled the schoolhouse, so then we had to share.”

