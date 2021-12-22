COTTONWOD ELEMENTARY
MRS. KELLER’S CLASS
Dear Santa,
I want some slime. It can be any color. and it can be rainbow. I don’t care wat color it is. I hoop you have a happy Christmas I will give you extra cookies
Love, Sadie Andrews
Dear Santa,
I wish fer a $1,000. I would wante to give it to my parents. I would like a pet French Bull Dog. I wante it because they are beautiful. How many presents do you give on christmas? I like you because you are thankful for the world.
Love, Caleb Arnold
Dear Santa,
Can I have slime that doesn’t stick and a snow machine and a watch. I am going to give you extra cookies. How do you make toys? I wish you a happy Christmas!
Love, Juliana Baldridge
Dear Santa,
I wonder if I can get a book cald Immune, and a Minecraft Lego set, And a acshen figren, and Lots of Love. What do you in the summer? how meny elfs do you have? What is your cookie recipe? Do you have a favorit elf?
Love, Henry Bennett
Dear Santa,
For Christmas could you please get me a sam sum pop it phone case why because in my town they don’t sell it. for christmas could you please get me some butterfly lights. for christmas could get me some cute clothes. Do you like cookies and milk? Who is your 1st 2nd and 3rd reindeer?
Love, Delilah Fabian
Dear Santa,
I want a toy like a phone, and a real iphone. Please get a phone case ok. I think your reindeer Are cute. Why do you come at night? There will be cookies waiting for you.
Love, Kota Fox
Dear Santa,
I want a bunch of Halo toy or frenchie dog! I want a PS5! or Fortnite v bucks. How do you make toys? I leave you cookies so don’t worry.
Love, Kamdon Gunn
Dear Santa,
I wolud like an elestric scooter, a live bird and a baby cat Have a good Christmas!
Love, Liam Howard
Dear Santa,
I wonder if for Christmas I could have a watch and a Lego Shoe and a one wheel. How many elv’s do you have? Why do you not show yourself? Do you use you’r beard to keep yourself warm? Where did you get you’r raindeir? I’l be Happy when I get my presents. Is that roodof song real or not because that is my bigest question?
Love, Hudson Kirk
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want an iPhone and a mini refrigerator and a mini cabinet Please! Who are your favorite reindeer I know one of them is Rudolph but who are your other favorite reindeer! But how do you get down my chimney? Why don’t you use the front door? And I do not have a chimney just so you know.
Sincerely, Hazel Lane
Dear Santa,
I want to get a dog and I want to name it rosey. I want to get some slime. and I want a bracelet set. How Do You Make Slime? How Do You make toy’s? Thank you and I hope you have a good Christmas! What do your reindeer look like? You are amazing!
Love, Jerzey Logan
Dear Santa,
can I have an Iphoe, a PS5, a PS4 and I want 5000 vbuck and the game. How Do You Make toys? Have a great day Santa!
Love, Karter Magee
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I woud like to have L.O.L Dolls, Books, Roller Skates, Skatboard, hoverboard, craft kit. How are you doing? How many Elves do you have? How long is your nice list? Do you have any pets? How do your Raindeers fly? How big are your Elves? I will be happy when you visit.
Love, Mallory Manthei
Dear Santa,
I want t-rex the elf to visit early. I wont to giv you extra cookys and candy canes. Do you have a secret house? I wish you a merry christmas!
Love, Sylus Miller
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a red qeen xsenomorph toy, a halo Elite toy, xsenomorph costume, xsenomorph chapter book, xsenomorph mask, xsenomorph gloves. do you have freinds? are your elfs freinds to you?
Your freind, Sam Rocole
Dear Santa,
I would like Fortnite v bucks and Playstation. I Love you Santa! How many cookies Do You Want? Happy Winter.
Love, Kaige Thompson
Dear Santa,
I would like an I Phone 12 and a necklace set and a bracelet. How will you get in my house? I Do not have a chimney. Happy Christmas! What Do you’r reindeer like to eat? What Do you want us to put out for you?
Love, Jostlyn White
MISS KUHARICH’S CLASS
Dear Santa,
I can’t wait for Christmas. My name is Allen. I am 7 years old. I live in Paola, Kansas. What is your favorite cookie? For Christmas. I would love a toy dinosaur and a dragon
Love, Allen Brewer
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! My name is Kinzlie. I am 7 years old. I live in Paola, Kansas. How do you make toys? I want a LOL doll and a stuffed animal. Also, a baby kitten! Happy Holiday’s!
Love, Kinzlie Brown
Dear Santa,
Have a good winter! My name is Cohen. I am 8 years old. How cold is it at the North Pole? I want a tv in my room and a one wheel hover board for Christmas. Say hi to Rudolph!
From, Cohen Brummer
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! My name is Cherokee. I live in Paola, Kansas. I am 8 years old. How do you make toys? I would like some animal furs and a Bow and Arrow. Have a great Christmas!
Love, Cherokee Grosskreutz
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. My name is Isaac. I live in Paola. Do you like reptiles? I would like a geko and a chameleon. Also, I would like a ball python. Thanks Santa!
From, Isaac Hamm
Dear Santa,
Thank you Santa for giving me presents. My name is Ivy. I am 7 years old. I live in Paola, Kansas. Are you cold in the North Pole? For Christmas I would love a phone and a tablet.
Love, Ivy Hopper
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. My name is Delaney. I’m seven years old. I’m from Paola, Kansas. How is Rudolph? I want slime lickers and stem sticks for Christmas. Say hi to the elves for me.
Love, Delaney Kauk
Dear Santa,
I hope you are well. My name is Kenneth. I am 8 years old. I live in Paola, Kansas. How do you get around the world? For Christmas I want a Skittle drink and car games.
From, Kenneth Mersman
Dear Santa,
Happy Holidays! My name is Asa. I live in Paola, Kansas. I am 7 years old. Do you like Star Wars? For Christmas I want a light saber. I would like Dino’s too.
From, Asa Perales
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I’m Colby. I’m 7 years old. I live in Paola, Kansas. Santa, how do you get coal? I want Minecraft toys and Roblox toys for Christmas. Say hi to Rudolph for me.
From, Colby Seaman
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! My name is Kinsley. I am 7 years old. I live in Paola, Kansas. What is your favorite candy? I want a Barbie doll and Shopkins. Happy Holidays!
Love, Kinsley Thompson
Dear Santa,
I like Christmas. My name is Kaiden. I am 8 years old I live in Drexel, Kansas. Do you drive a car? For Christmas I want a toy car and a toy bey blade. See you soon!
From, Kaiden Torrez
Dear Santa,
I love crismis. My name is Presley. I am 7 yers old. I live in Paola, Kansas. can I have a reindeer? I want stem sticks and a real baby kitten for Christmas Have a great Holiday.
Love, Presley Weaver
Dear Santa,
I can’t wait for Christmas. My name is Elliot. I am 7 years old. I live in Paola, Kansas Were you ever a kid? For Christmas I would like a batman robot and a Nintendo Switch.
From, Elliot Wellman
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas Santa. My name is Aubrey. I am seven years old. I live in Paola, Kansas. Have you lost a tooth? For Christmas I would love a Go Kart beyblades. I love Santa. I hope you have a wonderful day.
Love, Aubrey Wheeler
Dear Santa,
Are you okay? I am Henry. I am 7 years old. I live in Paola, Kansas. What do you do when it is not Christmas? I want a Nintendo and a big bean bag to lay on. Say hi to Rudolph for me!
From, Henry Williams
Dear Santa,
Thank you Santa for all. The gifts you have given me. My Name is Isabella. I’m 7 years old. I live in Paolla, Kansas. How many pounds of cookies and milk do you have on christmas? For christmas I would love a pair of fake nails and jewelry I am so excited for christmas
Love your dear, Isabella Williams
Dear Santa,
Have a good winter. My name is Ellie. I am 7 yeas old. I live in Paola, Kansas. How old are you? Can I have Mindcraft and a hat for Christmas. Merry Christmas!
Love, Ellie Yates
MRS. MCWILLIAMS’ CLASS
Dear Santa,
I do Tae Kowdo every Tuesday and Thursday. I like to play outside. What is your favorite color? Do you like to swim? For Christmas this year I would like a boom box and a RC and headphones.
Love, Chase Benedict
Dear Santa,
I am 7. I have a good imagination. My favorite color is green. Do you make X-Box games? Do you ever get stuck in a chimney? I want a toy pizza place and 4 ghost busters for Christmas this year.
Love, Wayland Bonecutter
Dear Santa,
I have two cats, I’m in 2nd grade I’m 7. How does all of your reindeer fly in the sky? What is your favorite color? For Christmas I would like a hoover board and a 20 dollar bill.
Love, Cabryn Gedrose
Dear Santa,
I am 7 years old. I’m in 2 grade. I like basketball. How many reindeer do you have? Do you like making toys? How does your reindeer fly? This year for Christmas I would like to have a hoover board and a LOL doll house.
Thank you, Lainey Hermreck
Dear Santa,
I’m in 2nd grade. I have a puppy. I like to play dodgeball. How many reindeer do you have? What is your favorite cookie? I would like a PS5, a chain saw toy, a new tablet and new bed sheets.
Your friend, Jedidiah Kramer
Dear Santa,
I’m 7 years old! I like to play football. We were undefeated this year. How many elves do you have? What is your favorite color? For Christmas I would like a hoverboard, an i-Phone 13 and a hot tub.
Thank you, Brody Loethen
Dear Santa,
I have two sisters and one brother. I’m 7. I have a dog named Zeus. What do you do when there is a blizzard? What is your favorite cookies? I want an O.M.G. House and a craft kit for Christmas this year.
Thank you, Maysen McKibbin
Dear Santa,
I like baseball a lot. I’m 7 years old! I have one brother and one sister. How do your elves make toys? For Christmas this year I would like a Dog man book and a Nintendo system.
See you, Wyatt Moore
Dear Santa,
I like soccer. My favorite color is blue. How long does it take for your elves to make toys? What do you feed your reindeer? This year for Christmas I would like a toy car and an art set.
Thank you, Hudson Needham
Dear Santa,
I have two sisters and I am 8. How many elves do you have? How many reindeer do you have? For Christmas, I would like a toy vending machine, Pokemon cards, and a craft kit.
Your friend, Ava Ray
Dear Santa,
I am in 2nd grade. I have 3 brothers. Do you have any sisters? How are you so magical? For Christmas I would like popits, make up, and a slime kit.
Love, Zianna Reynolds
Dear Santa,
I am in 2nd grade. I am 7 years old. How many reindeer do you have? What is your favorite color? I want an i-Phone, and a kitten, a cute one, and makeup for Christmas.
Your friend, Amelia Rocha
Dear Santa,
I just turned 8 years old. I am in 2nd grade. I have 1 sister and her name is Jaylah. Do you like dogs? What is your favorite cookie? For Christmas, I would like a toy puppy, toy poodle, and a realistic stuffed puppy.
Love, Kiya Scrivner
Dear Santa,
I am 8 and I’m in 2nd grade. I have a baby sister. Do you like snow? How do your reindeer fly? I would like a tablet and rainbow high dolls for Christmas this year.
Love, Jaylah Sears
Dear Santa,
I love my mommy. I love my dog and my dad. I love my baby sister and my big sister. What do you do after Christmas? How do you have magic? For Christmas this year, I would like a new o.m.g. house and a inside playset.
Thank you, Anna Soto
Dear Santa,
I am 8 years old! I like to play football! Do you like red? Have you ever got stuck in a chimney? For Christmas, I would like to have a Switch! I want to have lego sets too and I want some Pokemon cards.
Good Bye, Deacon Trent
Dear Santa,
I like to play football. I like to eat blueberries. But I like the sour ones. How are you magical? Can you fly? I would like a two wheel hoover-board and I would like a science set for Christmas this year.
Good Bye, Miles Troxel
Dear Santa,
I have two cats. My best friend is Chase. What do you do in the summer? Do you go scuba diving in the Atlantic? This year for Christmas I would like a remote control Titanic with life boats and doors.
Your Friend, Kaleb Truelove
MRS. WOLF’S CLASS
Dear Santa,
Merry christmas! I like playing in the snow. I like hot coco too. I am 7 year’s old. Do you have lot’s of candy up there? Do you like very cold pools? I love you’r red suit. I really like christmas! I am hopping for a real microphone that works. I also would like a pretty jacket. I hope you have a good Christmas. Thank you.
You’r Friend, Olivia Baca
Dear Santa,
HO! HO! HO! Merry Christmas I’m a professional dancer. I am in second grade in Mrs Wolf class. I have a cat and a dog. What are all of your reindeer names? What are all of your elves names? How are you so fast in the night? Thank you so much Santa for all you do. I love your reindeer and I love what you do, Santa, and how you make kids happy. For Christmas I would like a giant Pop-it and I would like a toy puppy. I hope you have a nice Christmas.
Your Friend, Haydyn Chadwick
Dear Santa,
HO HO HO! I like Pokemon. I like dragons. I love my family. What do your reindeer like to eat? What do you eat at the North Pole? I was hoping for a Halo set with army men for Christmas and a Goo Jit Zu Pantaro. Thanks!
Your Friend, Hites Davis
Dear Santa,
Ho! Ho! Ho! Ho! Ho! I like to dance. It is fun. My favorite food is mac and cheese. I have 2 cats. Do your reindeer behave? How do your reindeer fly? Do you like your reindeer? I like Rudolph because he has a shiny nose. You are nice. Thank you for everythhing. For Christmas I would like a baby doll. I would like a fish tank. I also would like a toy farm. Thank you!
Your Friend, AnnLee DeGraffenreid
Dear Santa,
Ho! Ho! Ho! Merry Christmas Some people say I am nice! I am grateful for you. I am in 2nd grade and it is fun! My teachers name is Mrs. Wolf she is kind-very kind! Why is green and red the Christmas colors? How can you fit in a chimney? I like Rudolph and his red nose. Thank you for all of the presents you give to everybody. Thank you for Christmas. For Christmas I would like a Big LOL and a VR headset. Have a safe trip!
Your Friend, Scarlett Demiter
Dear Santa,
Hi my name is Blake. I am nervous for Christmas this year. I have blond hare I am skiny. I love sports. I have abs. I love playing football. my team won the championship. How do you go to every house in one night? Have you every broke a toy? I like making cookies for you. Thank you for the siver. I would like a i-phone and a go-kart.
Your fiend, Blake Elmore
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I like barrel racing. I like basketball. I like spending time with my grandma and PaPa and mom and dad and sister. I like doing art. How does Rudolph’s nose glow? How do you deliver the presents in 1 night? How does your reindeer fly? I like Rudolph because he has a shiny nose. You are a jolly nice Santa. Thank you for making every body happy by giving them presents. For christmas I would like a newborn baby doll. For christmas I would like a Bernese Mountain Puppy. Thank you!
Your Friend, Lainey Hager
Dear Santa,
Ho Ho Ho! I am in 2nd grade. How do you get in the houses if there is not a chimney? I like the presents because they are awesome. I was wondering if you have dogs? How do you get in the houes if there is not a chimney? For Christmas I would like a PS’5 and lava lamp.
Your Friend, Nolan Kees
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I do basketball and dance I am in second grade in Mrs. Wolf’s class. I like gymnastics and I love my family and I like to do yoga with my Mom and I lay on my Dads back! Hee Hee! How do you fly? How do you eat all those cookies in one night? How does your reindeer fly? I like my elf Thank you for sending him. I like Rudolph too. For Christmas I would hope for that VR head set that goes on your head and the big boxes of LOLs. I hope you have a nice Christmas Thank you for the presents!
Love, Eisley Leidenheimer
Dear Santa,
Hello I play football. I am 8 years old and I like playing baseball. How are you so fast? How does Rudolph’s nose glow? You are nice. Thank you for Christmas. Thank you for presents. For Christmas I would like video games for my PS4.
Your friend, Anthony McCorquodale
Dear Santa,
I am nice. I like soccer. I like to play on my PS5. What is all of your elves names? What do you do working? I love you Santa! I am hoping for a dirt bike and a skatebord for Christmas. Thank you. Have a nice trip.
Your friend, Ender Patterson
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I’m good in school. I have two brothers. I have five people in my family. I’m in 2nd grade in Ms. Wolf’s class. How do you deliver the presents? How does your reindeer fly? How is your sleigh so fast? I like your reindeer. You make everybody happy each Christmas night. I like your jolly laugh. I would like the Xbox S. I would like new basketball shoes. I hope you can get me that stuff. Thank you.
Your friend, Jayden Probst
Dear Santa,
Ho Ho Ho! I love pizza I love my mom and my dad. I am in 2nd grade. I am a good person and I love Mrs. Wolf! How do you eat so much cokies? How do you fit through the chimney? I like Rudoph’s red nose. Every body is so happy because you are so nice. Thank you for bringing us joy. For christmas I would like 5 surprise mini bands and a bunch of slime. Thank you very much!
Your friend, Alliyah Shafer
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I’m cool because I can do a front flip. I’m good at playing games. How do you deliver the present so fast? Why does Rudolf’s nose light up? You are nice because you give presents. You are good and you are perfect. For Christmas I would like hot wheels, a motor track, and a sparkling lava lamp. I hope you have a safe trip delivering presents.
Your Friend, William Stiles
Dear Santa,
Ho! Ho! Ho! I played soccer for 2 years. I am going to play basket ball. I have a dog. Which deer in your fravrit? How can you see us right now? Why is Rudolph so sparkly? You are the best Santa in the whole wide world. I love all the reindeers, especially Rudolph! Thank you for all the Holidays. For Christmas I would like a lama fur coat and roller skates. Thank you.
Your Friend, Kairi Strange
Dear Santa,
Hello! I am a funny boy. I like soccer. Why do we need a Christmas tree? How do you get into a house even though there isn’t a chimney? You’re a Christmas helper! For Christmas I would like a presant fore my mom fore her birthday and a new bay blade arena for me. Thank you. Have a good trip.
Love, Nathan Stull
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas I am a second grade student. I have 3 step-brothers, and 2 brothers. How did you get the reindeers? Thank you for bringing the presents that I wanted last year. For Christmas I would like a Tyreek Hill’s practice jersey and a hot yogurt machine. I love you!
Your Friend, Ashton Thoden
Dear Santa,
Ho Ho Ho I like to play soccer. I love-love-love-plants! How do you get home? How do you get elves in the fire place? How do you get reindeer. I like your joyful red suit. I love your reindeer! I love-love-love you! For Christmas I would like a real Pug puppy. Thank you.
Your Friend, Trevor Thomas
Dear Santa,
Hello I like playing on the Xbox One. How does you reindeer fly? How do you get home so fast? You are a joyful jolly nice Santa! I like all the presents you give me. For Christmas, I would like a PS5 and a Xbox X Thank you!
Your Friend, Izzy Wright
MRS. DAVIS’ CLASS
Dear Santa,
I’ve been super good this year. I’m in 2nd grade. Who is your favorite reindeer? What is your favorite cookie? For Christmas can I have some toys, chapter books and Popits?
Love, Harlow Carter
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the gifts last year. My favorite color is red and yellow. What is your favorite Christmas movie? I want a Nerf Gun and a Pop-it.
Love, Kaiden Nelson
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents last year How many elves do you have? My favorite color is red This year I want LEGO people and an airplane.
Love, Jason Yandell
Dear Santa,
I am 7 years old. I was really good even though I argued. I was still good. I lost a tooth. How many elves do you have? What I want for Christmas are some more fidgets. I love you Santa.
Love, Katie McKay
Dear Santa,
Thank you for giving me presents last year. I like to play video games. Who is your favorite reindeer? Mine is Rudolph! I want a very big Hot Wheels set and 10 more cars please!
Love, Joseph Hellums
Dear Santa,
You are so nice to everybody. I love you! I’m 8 years old. I am so thankful for the gifts that you gave me last year. Santa, who is you’r favorite reindeer? Santa I really want more pop-its please.
Love, Kassidy Mersman
Dear Santa,
I finally got Max Carnige and yea. I’m sad this year, because i got stitches. I’m fine since I got my stitches. How many kids are good? This year, I want an Xbox gift card, and my favorite toy.
Love, Reece Jenve
Dear Santa,
I love you because you give me free stuff. P.S. I’m 7 years old. I’m in 2nd grade. Who is your favorite reindeer? I want five Lego sets and a Oculus Quest Two.
Love, Gabe Bryant
Dear Santa,
This is my favorite time of year. I’m 7 years old. How do you get down the chimney? This year I would like an At-At LEGO set. Can you send a not back to me?
Sincerly, Liam Shuey
Dear Santa,
I am 7 years old. I am in 2nd grade. My teachers is Miss Davis. Who is your favorite reindeer? I would like a iPhone 12 and Pop-its.
Love, Aspen Stanchfield
Dear Santa,
How is Miss Santa Claus? I lost a tooth. How are you doing? This year, I would licke books and pop-its.
Love, Adonna Duckworth
Dear Santa,
I am 7 years old. You are the best man in the world! I am an awesome 2nd grader! Who’s your favorite reindeer? This year, I would love a pug or pig onesie.
Love, Kylie Marler
Dear Santa,
I miss you Santa! You are the best! I love you! Thank you for the presents last year. I have my ears pierced. Who is your favorite reindeer? How did you meet Mrs. Claus? What is your favorite cookie? I want a art kits and more books. Thank you!
Love, Piper Heinrich
Dear Santa,
I miss you very much. I am in a awesome 2nd grade class. Do you have a favorite raindeer? This year, I would like a dirt bike and a new phone.
Love, Lukas Hunt
Dear Santa,
I am 8 years old. I’ve been really good and I love the colors blue and pink. Is Rudolph a real reindeer? I would like a toy doll.
Love, Ava Taylor
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. I like to draw. What is your favorite cookie? I want Kilo Rens lightsaber and Star War Legos.
Love, Brock Davey
Dear Santa,
I like cookies and you do to! I went to New Mexico. Who is your favorite reindeer? This year I want a Ridge Wallet. Have a great Holiday!
Love, Graydon Miller
Dear Santa,
I am 7 yers old. I am nice. How old are you? Can I have a red toy doll.
Love, Elsie Kemplay
MRS. SMITH’S CLASS
Dear Santa,
You are rale nice. I am 7. I am nice. I am friendly. I am good at football. How mine pepple have you delivered in one nite? I wont a demolition derby. I wont a blue remote control.
Your Friend, Jed Allen
Dear Santa,
You are good at spreading the spirit. You relly like Jesus. I’m 7! I relly want to paint at the ofices. I relly like Jesus! What is your first name? How old are you? What is your last name? How many elves do you have? I want a Polly Pocket Playset. I want to paint rocks.
Love, Olivia Allen
Dear Santa,
I love Christmas! I like technology and sports. I’m 7 and a hath and I want a new soccerball. How old are you? I want a Nintendo Switch and a xbox series x.
From, Archer Anderson
Dear Santa,
You are nice. I’m 7. I dyed my hair purle and blue. Haw is Mrs. clos doing? I would like a rael life kitten and cinnamon.
Love, Athena Best
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents. I am nice. I’m good at basketball. How many houses have you gone to in a year? I want an American Girl doll that I designed and some slime.
From, Gracie Dinkel
Dear Santa,
You are really cool. My name is Shay. My age is 8. My birthday is Oct 10th. I was born in 2013. I love to ride horses. Do you think about what it is like to have children? Do you like horses? What is your favorite animal? Can I please have a Schleich horse barn and baby horse stuff?
Sincerely your friend, Shaylen Erwin
Dear Santa,
You are a good worker. I like soccer. I like video games. I like running. I like pizza. I like reading. How old are you? I want virtual reality. I want a pizza card. I want my over watch card.
Your Truly, Kallen Ferrio
Dear Santa,
I like what you do. I am 8. I like pizza. How maney elves do you have? I want the flip car and a wather volcano.
You Friend, Hunter Gillespie
Dear Santa,
You work really hard to deliver preasants and you do it qickly and qitely. I’m 8 years old. My birthday 10/23 and I love, love to read. What is your favrorte cookie? Mine is a snicker doodle. I would like more Baby Sitters Club books and more books from J.K Rowling.
Sincerely, Laina Hambleton
Dear Santa,
I like your reindeer. I’m 7 yers old. My birthday is Augst 27. I love dogs and rats horses and butterfly. Whats your favorite reindeer you have? I want a Nintendo Switch and Jumanji for christmas.
Love, Savanna Hasz
Dear Santa,
I like your reindeer. I am Beckett Willie Kurtz. My Birthday is March 17. How meny cukes do you eat? Can I get a stuffed alligator and the hull Dog Man seres?
Your friend, Beckett Kurtz
Dear Santa,
I like when you bring me my present that I ask for. I am 7 yers old. My birthday is May 29th. How many houes do you go to? I would like you to get me a phone.
Love, Aliyah Lester
Dear Santa,
You have a nice berd because it is soft. I a Michael. I am 8. I am good. How many hoses do you go to? Can I have a stuffed animal please?
Your Friend, Michael Lozano
Dear Santa,
You are cind. I am 8. I like video games. How do you go up a chimney? I want a Nintendo Switch and a logging truck.
Love, Kieson Mann
Dear Santa,
Your vare nice. I am 7 and my name is Jackson. I like playing video games. How mene elves do you have? I want a PS5.
From, Jackson Mott
Dear Santa,
You are cind. I like Christmas. I am 7. I like fut ball. How are you majik? I would like a PS5 and an ifone.
From, Kemper Spears
Dear Santa,
You are the best because you give eveone presents. I’m 7. I used to play soccer. Do you have any kids? I want a puppy.
Love, Avery Torrence
Dear Santa,
Have a jolly Christmas. I’m 8 years old. I like riding horses. How lang does it take to git around the world? What do you do at nihgt? I want a Nintendo Switch. I asow want a stuffy.
Your Friend, Danica Trent
Dear Santa,
You are great because you give presents. I am 7. I’m a boy. I hate spiders. I love cats and kittys. Do you have the real Rudolph? Can I please have a Jeffy Doll and a kitty?
From, William Wright
Dear Santa,
I like your boots. I am 8. I ike Christmas. How many presents do you have? I want an electric scooter and a kid razor.
Your Friend, Brody Johns
MISS NEWPORT’S CLASS
Dear Santa,
I love your beard, belt and reindeer Thank you for my preseints. I am in 2nt grade. I have a sister. I like school. I like tigers too. How are you? How old are you? This year for Christmas, I want a RC car to play with. Do you really like milk and cookies.
Love, Ryan Bowman
Dear Santa,
I like your reindeer. I like your boots. I am a 2nd grader. My favorite animal is E.T. I want an Xbox and a E.T stuffed animal. Why can’t we see you? What is your favorite animal?
Your Friend, Clayton Conner
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents last year. I am 7 years old. I am in 2nd Grade. I have 1 sister. For Christmas I would like a green I-phone. I also want a large purple cousion blanket because it will be cold. How do you use magic?
Love, Jamie Conner
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my presents from last year Your reindeer are pritty and you are so nice I hope that you have a good year and I want for Christmis a Bell dress and a LOL doll and do you remember me? Merry Christmis.
Love, Charlee Cordle
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my presents last year! I love your reindeer! I’m a 2nd grade student at Cottonwood. I love my family. I have two little sisters and one big brother. I love skateboarding with my brother! Santa I want a LOL doll and a one wheel I want thes because they look really fun. How do you do magic?
Love, Rose Marie Crane
Dear Santa,
I really lik your belt and your reindeer and elfs. Thank you fou last years presents. I like to play football. I am 8 years old. This year for christmas I want a red blanket because I like red. How do you use your magic.
Love, Jaxcen Garrison
Dear Santa,
I love your home. for my presens last year. I am 8 years old. I have a sistr. I love to eat romen I want a cook set. Do you really like milk and cookies?
Love, Mallorie Gilroy
Dear Santa,
I like the present’s last year. I’m seven years old and I have 2 brother’s and 2 sister’s. I want a tellaporter. Why do you have reindeer’s?
Love, Kaius Keegan
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my toys from last year. I like your reindeer and belt. I am in 2nd grade. I live in Poala. I love to play basketball. For Christmas this year I want a fuzzy doll. How old are your reindeer?
Love, Delaney McPeek
Dear Santa,
I really lik your raindeer they are cute. I like animals and I lile siblings. I am 7 years old. For clristmas I want a puppy because puppy are cute. I have a question for you. How old are you?
Love, Payton Medlen
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the prents last year. I am 7 year. I am in 2nd grad. I have 4 sisters and 1 broter. for Chrismas I want a little motorcycle that kids can ride. I also want a trampoline! How old are your reindeer.
Love, DJ Mock
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my presents last year! I relly like your belt. I relly like your reindee. I’m in 2nd grade. I’m 7 I have 5 sibling I want a LOL with a toy inside. I want a LOL because I like opening it. How old are you?
Love, Giovanna Paletta
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my presents last year. I’m in 2nd grade at Cottonwood Eleelmemtany. My name i Kayden. My favolte color is red white and blue. I’m 8 years old. How do your reindeer fly? How old are your reindeer?
Love, KJ Reynolds
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my presinents. I really like milk in cookies I know you do to. I am 7 years old and in 2nd grade. I like to play on the playground. For Christmas I would really like a whole playground like the one at Cottonwood Elementary. How do you fly your sleigh? Try not to drop the playground on the way here. How many reindeer do you have now?
I love you, Ryder West
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents last year. I live in two places Linn Valley Lakes and Paola. I’m 7 years old. I will be 8 years old in December 9th. Santa can I get a R.C. Car for chrismas. Can I also get a phone and a bunch of difrint lego sets. Santa do you really like milk and cookies?
Love, Logan Wheeler
Dear Santa,
thank you for bringing presents last year i like you because you bring presents for Christmas i want Batman race monster truck. I want a monster truck because it will go on snow. Do you cone to school?
See you soon, Gage Yeagle
