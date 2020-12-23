COTTONWOOD ELEMENTARY
JAMIE SMITH’S CLASS
Dear Santa,
I like skatebords. I am eight. My sister Charley is nine. I will get you a Christmas present. It will be waiting for you. Do you remember Keith? Is he still your friend? I want Miles Merales shoes that’s all.
Wyatt Brandt
Dear Santa,
My name is Alaina. I’m 8 years old. I like to go on trips. You are the best Santa! Thank you for all the presents you give me. How do you know where people live? Who do you work with? I want a phone for Christmas.
Alaina Denton
Dear Santa,
My name is Miles. My age is 7. My eye color is blue. I live in Paola. My weight is 71 pounds. I have blond hair. I like pets. Hi Santa! I love Chrismas. Is it fun to delver presents? How many elves are there? I would like a mansion. I would like all of the pets in the would.
Miles Frazier
Dear Santa,
Have a good day, Santa. Merry Christmas. I am 7. I am going to want some toys for Christmas. What are you going to get me, Santa? Are your elves going to work? Are they? I want no present for Chrismas, Santa. The only present is football cards.
Jentzin Gerken
Dear Santa,
My name is Gavin. My favorite game outside is to play on my tramplone. My age is 7. I live in Paola, Kansas. Thank you for giving all these presents. You are the only one who gave me things that my mom or dad hasn’t gave to me that I relly wanted. How are you doing? Are you preparing for Christmas? How do you survive in the cold weather? The two things I want are an Xmay RC car and a hoverbord!
Gavin Kaiser
Dear Santa,
I am 8 years old. I will turn 9 on Febaury the 16th. My birth month is the same as George Washington. I want a PS5 for Christmas. I am happy that you got me a nice filled stocking. You are the best. Will you dilever presants this year? Will I be on the noty list or the nice list? I hope that I’m on the nice list. How old are you? I want a PS5. It’s cool. I also want football pads and pants pleace.
AJ Kane
Dear Santa,
I am Jaselynn Mcginis. I live in Paola, Kansas. I’m in 2nd. I love watching go Karts. I love when you are so nice and I love your presents. You are so nice. Are you ok? Tell me. Are you? I want a go cart and I want a razor and I want a dirt bike.
Jaselynn Mcginnis
Dear Santa,
I love LoLs and I like razers. My name is Paisley. I like when you give me presints. Do you have an offis? Do you know my elf? I want a lol house and a lol airplane.
Paisley Medlen
Dear Santa,
My name is Hailey and I am 7. My cousin Ragin has a huvr bord. She let me ride it. It was fun. I love you Santa. Thank you for all of my presints ever year. You give me the best presits ever! How is Cupcake Sprinkles? How is the North Pole? I can’t wait for Christmas. It will be fun. I really want a huvr bord. I love bords. I really want a Barbie house.
Hailey Morehead
Dear Santa,
I am a girl. My name is Hadley and my age is 7 years old. Every year I learn about you. Santa thank you for giving us prasnts. How old are you? Where do you live? How do your rander fly? How do you sive in the snow? Can you get me a nuther elefint again please and a new gocart chhane please?
Hadley Oakley
Dear Santa,
I like huverbords and Nintindo Switches. My name is Mason Sparks. I am eight years old. I live in Paola, Kansas. I loved the presents that you gave me every year. How do you know where we live? How do you travle everywhere in the world in one nite? I really want a huverbord and a fone.
Mason Sparks
Dear Santa,
My name is Klarity. I am 7. I like cookies too. I live in Paola, Kansas. I hope you will eat cookies and I know you will give me a lot a presins. I will be kind. Do you eat cookies? Do you sing in The Nothot Plle? I want a baby boy a little squishy Reborn. It’s real. I want a real dog.
Klarity Thompson
Dear Santa,
I love dirt bikes. I love Hoverbords. My name is Hunter. I love Nerf guns. I’m 8 years old. I love Xboxes. Thank you for all you do. How old are you? How do your rainDere fly? Can I have the best Nerf guns? Can I have a Dirt bike?
Hunter West
Dear Santa,
I like to play a Nintendo Switch. I am Kobe. I live in Paola, Kansas. I am 8 years old. I like your golden slay Santa. Do you have an ofis? Do you have a bruther? I would like a Nintendo Switch please. And I would like an X box too please.
Kobe Wheeler
Dear Santa,
I woud like a Rambow Hiyes. I’m Paisley Marie Whitney. I live in Paola, Kansas. You’re the best Santa. Thank you for the presint from last year. How old are you? How are you? And how are my Elfves? Are you okay?
Paisley Whitney
Dear Santa,
I am 8 years old. My name is Stacy Yeager. I live in Paola. I like your hat. Do you like kids? Are you real? I want a Barbie doll for Christmas. I want a Nerf gun for Christmas. I want culoring books for Christmas and lots of books for Christmas.
Stacy Yeager
Dear Santa,
My name is Noah. I am 7 years old. I am almost 8. I live in Paola, Kansas. And I like rc cars. Thanks for giving me presents every year! Could you get me an rc car for Christmas? How do raindeer fly? Could I have a play stashon for Christmas or could I have a four wheeler?
Noah Sullivan
Dear Santa,
I like the color blue! And I love Christmas! I love you Santa! I like when you give presents. Santa why do you give presents? Why is your name Santa? How did you learn to ride a sled? I want an OMG doll, not to play with but to look at. And I wan’t an OMG doll campers, not to play with but to make it move.
Josie
ASHLEY SULLIVAN’S CLASS
Dear Santa,
I hope you had a good weekend. Your sooo nice! I hope you and Mrs. Claus are doing good. I am in 2nd grade now! I try my best to be nice. Can I please have a Twisted Rubix cube? I hope you have a Suuuper good night!
Tyce Ball
Dear Santa,
I love your presits! I like your hat. How are your elfs doing? We all know that you are watching us. I work hard at school. I want an Avengers Lego Set. I hope you have a good Christmas. Mire Chritmas. I love you.
Evan Barber
Dear Santa,
I like your red suit. Thank you for the presents that you give us. I am in second grade. I would want a big RC Car please. Thanks for stocking stufers.
Creighton Beer
Dear Santa,
I like that you care so much. How do you get in my house? I have kept my room clean. Can I please have a Nintendo Switch? I also want 6 Transformers. I hope you have a good trip!
Cayden Buck
Dear Santa,
I like it when you give us tons of presents. I can’t wait for you to come to my house and give me presents. I have been nice to my brother and sisters. Can you bring me a toy horse that I could ride? Thank you for bringing us presents.
Conner Bassett
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a nice Christmas. We all know that you watch us. Can you please give me a fone. I also want a piano. I also want a big doll house to where I can fit in it. I will give you a present and leev you a lot of cookies.
Nette Davis
Dear Santa,
I love you. I love your gifts. I have been doing good at school. Can I have a Barbie Dream House for Christmas. I will give you some cookies and milk.
Amelia Fay
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a good year. Are you doing good this year? I am in 2nd grad now. I want kinetic sand and I want fake finger nails. I hope you have a good Christmas.
Oaklyn Goodwin
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? How was yoor Holwen? I am in second grad I want a calndr for Christmas. I hop you have grat day. I love you!
Elyzabeth
Dear Santa,
How was your day? I hope you have a good trip. I’m doing good this year. Can I please have a Xbox 360 and 3 Trasformers and Minkraft. Have a jolly Christmas.
Noah McRoberts
Dear Santa,
How was your summer? I hope you and Mrs. Claus have a nice year! I’m in 2nd grade now. Can I please have a phone? Please can I have a ktm? Please give my sister and my dog something for Christmas.
Brayden
Dear Santa,
I love you so much. We will give you a lot of cookies and sprinkles. I have been nice to my friends and classmates. May I have an un on Gotta Go? Merry Christmas
Abby Ramsey
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa, how are you doing? How do you get down my chimney? I love you Santa. I have been good at home. I really want a Nintendo Switch and a Xbox 360. I love your suit. P.S. Have a good Christmas.
Clayton Richter
Dear Santa,
Im going to lev you some cookes and milk. For Christmas I want a call watch. Also I want a dert bike. Be saf at Christmas.
Shane Roth
Dear Santa,
Hola Santa, How was it in Mexixo? Are you and Mrs. Claus doing ok? I am in 2nd grade now. I am going to tell you what I want for Christmas. A dirt bike and a phone Xbox 1. Make sure Rodoff guides the sled.
Manny Swisher
Dear Santa,
Hello I hope you are haveing a good day! You are giveing and loveing and loveing. I hope Mrs. Claus is haveing a good day too! I traveld a lot last year. Can you get me a Fortnight Nerf Gun please? Have a safe trip.
Mason Thoden
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all the gifts each year. I hope you have fun each year. You are the best Santa ever! I am in second grade! Could you bring me the biggest teddy bear? I love you Santa.
Layla Walker
Dear Santa,
Hola Santa, you are loving. How are you and your wife doing? I like your red hat. I have been good to my little brother. Can I please have a LOL box? Have a good new year.
Hannah Waugh
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Are you having a grat day? Ive been helping my mom clen the room. I want a dog it’s a stuffed animal for Crismis. I want a woch that takes pichers and calls. Please give me that. I luve you Santa. Have a grat Crismis.
Verity West
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa, I love your red suit. I like that you give me presents. I have been nice to my little sister. Can you get me a Uh ho Gotto Go, LOL Re mex and a pretty dress? Have a good time.
Arianna Spratt
SHAUNEEN WOLF’S CLASS
Dear Santa,
Hi my name is Jaxon Best. I like to play Xbox. It is fun. My brother plays with me some times. I have a dog and 1 of them died. It was sad. How is Mrs. Claus doing? Is she makeing good cookies? How are the elves doing? Are they makeing toys? How are you doing? For Christmas I would like an Xbox controller and a Halo PS5. You are a good guy. The elves are nice and I hope Rudolph doesn’t crash your sleigh.
Jaxon Best
Dear Santa,
Hello I’m 7 yeers old. I’m in 2nd grade. I love Critmas. It is fun. Are the elves working hard? How is Mrs. Claus doing? Are you doing good? For Christmas I would like an Xbox series and a Nintendo Switch. I hope you have a safe ride. I hope Mrs. Claus is okay and I hope you don’t git cold.
Jake Andrws
Dear Santa,
Hello! I am a great student. My name is Emersyn. I am in second grade. How is Mrs. Claus doing? Are the elves working hard? Do you like the cookies and milk? Santa? For Christmas I would like a phone and a tablet. I hope Rudolph is a good partner. I like suit. I hope you have a grate trip.
Emersyn Chapman
Dear Santa,
Hi I am a good football player. I know all about it. Also I am really good at spelling tests. Are you real or not? How do you deliver all the presents in one night? Why do you have a long beard? For Christmas I would like a turtle and a tank for it please. Thank you for all you do. Also tell Rudolph he’s a good reindeer. Be safe, please!
Syrus Colbert
Dear Santa,
Hellow! My name is Carson. I am 8 years old. I’m in 2 grade. This year I like being on a skooter. Are the elves working hard? Is Mrs. Claus makeing cookies? How do you turn yourself into coaldust? For Christmas I would like a nerf ultra 3 and a stuffed german shepered puppy for Christmas. Thank you Santa Claus for working so hard every year. You make us toys and presents!
Carson Cook
Dear Santa,
Hellow! I am in second grade. My full name is Alexandra Joy Doherty I think. My favorite animal is a cat. Are you elves working hard to make the toys? How are Rudolph and the reindeers doing? Is Rudolph going to leed your sleigh this Christmas? Is being Santa hard? Is Mrs. Claus baking lots and lots of cookies? For Christmas I would like a watch and a shalake animal or a toy dinosaur or a toy dragon or a stuffed please. Thank you for all you do. I hope you have a safe trip. Thank you for all of the presents you give.
Alex Doherty
Dear Santa,
Hi I love my R.Z.R and I am in second grade. My name is Blake. My class number is seven. Are you a robot? Do you cook? Can you talk? Far chistmas I would like a game watch and a text and call watch. I hope you have a good trip. Thank you for the presents. I hope Rudoph controls the reindeer and sleigh.
Blake Johnson
Dear Santa,
Hello! I am a second grade student. I like to walk my dog. My name is Devin. Santa how do you fly? Does Rudolph have a red nose? How is Mrs. Claus doing? For Christmas I would like a Nintendo Switch. Thank you. I like your costume. I hope you have a safe trip. I hope Rudolph leads your team.
Devin Loving
Dear Santa,
Hi! I am a second grader. I like Chrismas. I like cleaning my room. Are you healthy? Does Rudolph really have a red nose? Do you get any presents? For Chrismas I would like a Nintendo and a prankbro robot. Thank you for all the presents. Be safe. Stay healthy.
Jace Luce
Dear Santa,
Hi my name is Annistyn McMahon. I am in 2nd grade. I know 18 wonderful frinds. I like to play with them. Santa, are my 13 elves coming back? How is Mrs. Claus doing? What is your favorite kind of cookies? Santa plese give me an apple watch and a hard Hyper GoGo case. Santa your elves are my favorite. I hope you have a good ride you are also my favrit.
Annistyn McMahon
Dear Santa,
Hello! I am in second grade. My name is Kaylor. I really like candy corn. It is good. It is my favorite candy. What does Mrs. Claus do when you deliver the presents to kids? Is it fun to deliver the presents to kids? Does the elves drink milk and cookies? For Christmas I would like a choochoo train with a middle and a caboose. I would also like some new colored pencils. When it is summertime I hope you have fun. I hope that Mrs. Claus makes your favorite goodies when you are delivering the presents to the kids. I hope Rudoph leads your team good and safe.
Kaylor Null
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Andrew. I’m a second grade student at Cottonwood Elementree. My teacher is very nice. Is it true that you actually wanted children? Do you have any children? Is it a boy or a girl? For Christmas can I please have a skate board and a smart watch. I hope you stay safe on your trip. I hope you have a good Christmas. Thank you for all you’ve done.
Andrew Schneider
Dear Santa,
Hi I am in second grade. I like to play with my dogs outside. I am 7 years old. How is Mrs. Claus doing? Are the elves working hard? Does Rudolph actually have a red nose? For Chrismas I want slime and a Squishe. I like that the elves are working hard. I hope you have a safe trip. Keep working hard.
Charlie Schrotherger
Dear Santa,
Hello! I am in 2nd graed. I am in Mrs. Wolf’s class. Is Rudolph real? Are the elves working? How many presents do you delever? For Christmas I would like a phone and a flip mask. I love you. I hope you deliver all the presents. I hope you have a good trip.
Audrey Sparks
Dear Santa,
Hello! I like to do math. My name is Harper. I got no bad dogo in kindergarten. It was exciting. I’m in 2nd and I like dinosaurs. Are you real or not? Why does Rudolph have a red nose? Are you makeing so many toys this year? For Christmas I would like a banjo and a morf board. You are very nice top the kids. You are a nice person. I like you because you work very hard.
Harper Sterk
Dear Santa,
Hello Santa! I love rainders and Christmas. I love Christmas movies the best ones. I miss my couin, Ava! How is Mrs. Claus doing this Christmas. Is Rudalrh doing good? Do you like cookies and milk. For Christmas I would like a Nintendo Switch and a hoverboard. Thank you. I hope Rodalrh leads your team good. I love when you say ho ho ho mary Christmas. You are the best!
Aniyah Taylor
Dear Santa,
Hello I am a second grader. I am 7 years old and I am happy. How are you doing Santa? How are the elves doing? For Christmas I would like a onewheel and a hover borrd. I hope you have a safe trip. I like your red soot. I like the elves you send.
Mali Young
Dear Santa,
Hola! I am in second grade, Santa. My name is Daytin. I am 7. I am about to be 8 years old. I love my dogs and my cats. Is your family? Doing good? Why do you give coal for Christmais? For Christmas I would like an IPhone II and I would like Barbies. Good job for deliveing Presents. Mrs. Claus is a good baker. I hope the elves and reinndeers are doing good.
Daytin Mickel
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Nimae. I like to do puzzles and gamse. My Favorite thing is to play with my sister too. Is Mrs. Claus doing well at the North Pole? Wat is she doing? Is she ok? For Christmas I want a skate board and a scooter please! I like youre jingly coat and I hope there are no crashes. Be safe!
Nimae Purdom
JANICE MCWILLIAMS’ CLASS
Dear Santa,
I’m cool. I live in Paola. I’m 8. How do your elves make toys? Do you tell your elves what to make? I would like roller skates, and a X-box and a walkie talkie for Christmas.
Brett Brummer
Dear Santa,
I am 7 years old. I am a gamer. I live in Paola, Kansas. Are you real? Can you make hoverbords? What is the hardest toy to make? How do you get into a house with no chimney? I would like a hoverboard, a game for a PS4 and a puppy for Christmas.
Reid Burchett
Dear Santa,
I’m Gabe and I exercise with my mom. I play Fortnite. How do your reindeer fly? How do you get in my apartment for Christmas? I would like a Lego tecnec set, some winter gloves, Hot Wheels, and Cozmo.
Gabe Dela Garza
Dear Santa,
I have a puppy named Luna. I am 8 years old. Is your name Santa? How do your elves make the toys? I would like an electric scooter, a backpack and a puppy for Christmas.
Maizy Draper
Dear Santa,
I am 7 years old. I live in Paola and Osawatomie. What do you like to wear? Is the workshop your home? I would like a skateboard, a new iPhone 5, a new back pack, a PS4, a dool House with Barbies for Christmas!
Remington Durland
Dear Santa,
I am 8 years old. I live in Osawatomie. Where are your reindeer? How are you doing? Can you please get me a toy cadet? I want a toy soldier too for Christmas.
Kennedi Frederick
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I am 8 years old and in the second grade. How are you elves? How is Mrs. Claus? Can I please have Paw Patrol toys for Christmas?
Simon Hicks
Dear Santa,
I am 7 years old and I have two brothers. How do you deliver all those presents? Is it hard to take care of all those elves? I would like 2 walkie talkies for Christmas.
Delylah Honn
Dear Santa,
I’m 7 years old. I live in Paola, KS. What do you like to wear? Is your workshop your home? I would like a PS4, a puppy, a kitten and a doll house with Barbies for Christmas.
Morgan Johnson
Dear Santa,
I would like to have an elf on the shelf for Christmas. I would like a baby cat too. Is Santa your real name? What do you like to wear? Do you have a pet? How many elves do you have? I am 7 years old. I am in second grade.
Olivia Johnson
Dear Santa,
I am 8. I live in the country. How is Mrs. Claus? How are you Santa? I would like a X-box, a dirt bike, and a pair of roller skates for Christmas.
Jackson Lester
Dear Santa,
My name is Hadley and I love black olives. I also like horses. How do you make all the toys? How do you grow that long old beard? For Christmas, I would like a tall dollhouse that has a pool in it. Definitely a pool, with some Barbies in it. Oh! I would also like a stuffed animal snake, like one you get at the zoo. Definitely not a real one, like one that is blue with purple polka dots.
Hadley Morgan
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I have a mini Aussie. How do you do your job and is it fun? How are your elves? I would like a Cosmo robot, hoverboard and airpods for Christmas.
Oliver Newton
Dear Santa,
I am Payton. I am 7. What kind of food do you like? Do you have a pet? I would like a X-Box and Fortnite for Christmas.
Payton Crisp
Dear Santa,
I live in Paola and I’m in second grade. I am 7 years old. Is your real name Santa? How fast can your reindeers fly? I would like por Christmas shoes, 2 Barbie houses, a doll house, an iPad, a tree house, and a baby kitten.
Malia Scott
Dear Santa,
I live in the country. I go to Cottonwood School in Paola. How many elves do you have? Is your real name Santa? I would like a Nintendo Switch for Christmas.
Avery Sullivan
Dear Santa,
I am a good girl. I am silly. How many elves do you have? What is your favorite food? For Christmas, I would like to have two hoverboards, and a dog and a cat for my sister. She loves cats.
Sophie Wheeler
Dear Santa,
I am smart. I live in the country. I go to Cottonwood School in Paola. I have one sister. I have been good. How do your elves make toys? What is your favorite food? I would like a Nerf gun, a basketball hoop and a gun for Christmas.
Trig White
Dear Santa,
I like playing on my PS4. I am 8 years old. Is your name really Santa? How does your sleigh fly? I would like a hundred dollars of V-bucks, iPad Pro and an iPhone 12 for Christmas!
Jamie Widener
Dear Santa,
I’m in second grade at Cottonwood. I have been good this year. I got 100% on my spelling tests. How do your elves make the toys? How do you get the magic to your sled? I would like for Christmas an Android phone, new shoes and socks.
Dakota Wright
DEBRA KELLER’S CLASS
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a good day. I’ve been good this year. I’m eight years old. I’ve been a good brother. I’ve been a respantoble student at school. I want a boomrang and a Omitrix. Is Rudolph having a good day? Will the elves have time to make a Ommitrix? Merry Christmas Santa!
Conor Keegan
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good and I’ve been helping in school and home. I love cheetas. For Christmas I really want a cheeta stuff animal. I also want a Go-pro. So have fun in the North pole!
Scarlett Gatlin
Dear Santa,
Your red suit is awesome! I’m 8 years old. I like school. How is Rudolph doing? I would like a Harlei Quinn books and doll. Merry Christmas Santa!
Bella Nelson
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the princess style suitcase. I have been a good girl. I am seven years old. My favrit color is silver and purple. Is it always snowing in the North Pole? This is what I whant for Christmas. Pop! Pop! Pets! And Na! Na! Na! Surprise! Thank you. Thank you for giving me all of the presents that I wanted.
Emma Chrisjohn
Dear Santa,
I hope you are haveing a good time at the North Pole. At school I got a nominated four the paw aword! How are your elves doing makeing presints? I like your presinds that your elves have makeing. What I wunt four Chistmas is a Minecraft book a minecraft game.
Hank Hamle
Dear Santa,
I hope you had a good year. I have been responsible at school. I help my friends. I want to know how many elves you have? I guess you have 1109 elves! Could you get me a flying rainbow fairy? I would also like an American Girl Doll. Merry Christmas Santa!
Skylar Bass
Dear Santa,
I hope you are having a good day. I am listening to my teacher. Are your reindeer feeling good? Are your elfs greedy? For Chirstams I want a big dinosaur. I would also like a drone.
Aspen Ortiz
Dear Santa,
Your lves are cool! I really like your red suit! Red and black are really my favorite colors. I make my parents bed and help my dad. How many toys do you make in a week? I would like Fighting Legos. Could you also bring Dinos Por Legos too?
Grayson Smith
Dear Santa,
Are you having a nice day? I have been a good girl at school! I have never had a lap before! How cold is it in the North Polce? Theas are some of the things I want for Christmas. Romote control car, mouny, chapter books, magic tree house, the Bad guys, and an elf on the shelf, Nintendo Switch and some controls. Thank you Santa!
Jade Hasselquist
Dear Santa,
I hope you ben haveing a good day did you no I have another family. I asol have for sibling what do your reindeed eat? What is your favorite food? My family have ben good for Christmas I want a num-num kit and sum troll stuf.
Ana Keast
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presints last year. I’m 8 years old. I live in Paola Kansas. I would like a bey lea and a surpise presenx. What is your favorite cookie and favorite Elf?
Dante Weigell
Dear Santa,
I hop that you are having a good year. I am a seven year old girl. I am a responsidble student at school. I have a question. How many elves do you have? I would like a Bloom Doll. Have a merry merry Christmas.
Delyla Russell
Dear Santa,
How are you feeling? I’ve been doing good at home and at school. I’ve been a good boy this year. Does Rudolph still geid your sleagh? These are some things I want for Christmas. Spider-man plushey, Spider-man Far From Home Lego set, Prank Pouch, Jurassic World toys, Avengers toys, Lego Ninja Go Lego set. You are realy nice. I like you because you are nice. You are nice because you give us toys. And you do it in memory of Jesus. Thank you Santa!
Leo Goode
Dear Santa,
I hope you are having a great day. I have been a good boy this year. I have been nominated for the Pa award at school. I really like you Santa. For Christmas I want a Lego Helicarrier. I also want a Lego Millenniem Falcon. I would like more superhero sets to. I would like a Spiderman Lego set. I would also like a Nintendo Switch. I want some Spiderman toys and games. Thank you Santa!
Drue Metcalf
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good. I have been a good girl by helping other kids at school. How is Rudolph doing? Can I have a hoverboard? Can I also have some Harry Potter figerense? Can I also have a iPad?
Luella Brown
Dear Santa,
I like your beard. I have been a good boy. I have been helping my mom and my dad. I want to have the new Lego Star Wars coming out and the Milleium Falcon a Nintendo Swich.
Roman Cross
Dear Santa,
I hope you are haveing a good day. I am good and bad at home. How are your elves and redeer doing today. Santa can I have a dirt bike and can I have the gear and I have another question how many presents do you make in a week and I have another question how cold is it and I have another thing I whant Magic Tree House books and I have another question how is Rudolph doing today I hope he is doing good today. Is Frosty the Snowman real? I hope he is doing good. I have another question Are black panthers real? I have another question are cloweos scare.
Hudson Shinkk
Dear Santa,
I love your reindeer. I have bin responsible at school. How do you mak toys. I would like a Hatchimals and a Rainbow Hide. I would like a Lego Friends set. Merry Christmas Santa!
Aubree Lillyann Ellis
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a good day. You are t best. I am seven years old. A picture is under the tree it is cute. Can you give me sum money? Can I have a spening real please. Can you give mom something she alwouse wantie. Can you do the same for dad. Please bring ol one for Halli Kase and Tyce. They’ve been good this year. Have a good day Santa hoe hoe hoe hoe hoe mary crismis.
Kaden Ball
