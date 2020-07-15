EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Allison Daggett of Paola has been named to the University of Evansville’s Spring 2020 Dean’s List.
Daggett is majoring in psychology.
She was among more than 775 students named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List, according to a news release.
To merit the honor of being placed on the Dean’s List each semester, a student must have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or above, according to the release.
