LOUISBURG — The two leaders of Louisburg’s Blessings in a Backpack program, Kylie Schleicher and Callie Patterson, recently were honored by the Marais des Cygnes Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).
The women received the chapter’s first DAR Community Service Award on Monday, Dec. 2, according to a news release.
The Community Service Award is given to worthy individuals and organizations for outstanding voluntary service achievements in cultural, educational, humanitarian, patriotic, historical, citizenship or environmental conservation endeavors, according to the release.
“Securing America’s future through better education for children is one of three DAR missions, and a hungry child’s ability to learn is hampered,” the release stated. “The Blessings in a Backpack program was a perfect fit to receive this first Miami County Chapter award.”
“I am humbled by this award,” Callie said, adding that she is interested in learning more about DAR, especially since she believes she discovered an ancestor who aided in the Revolutionary War.
The Louisburg program supports 85 students throughout four schools, from pre-school to middle school, and it provides 15,000 to 17,000 food items annually. That equates to two breakfast items, two entrees, and two snacks for each “school year” weekend (30 weeks), according to the release.
To accomplish this task, volunteers coordinate food drop-off sites with local businesses and, with the aid of the local Rotary Club, restock storage shelves and pack each schools’ weekly delivery. Local churches provide regular monetary support, which is used to purchase additional food items, according to the release.
After all this preparation, each school day Friday, they deliver food packages to the Louisburg schools.
“Louisburg’s Chapter is among the lowest cost in the nation, due to the generosity of Louisburg residents and program volunteers,” the release stated. “Its high level of food donations allows monetary donations to ‘go farther’ and fill any needed gaps.”
