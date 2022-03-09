PAOLA — Paola High School counselor Burl Powell is an extrovert and a brainstormer with a masterful vocabulary that would suit him well in a career in education or communications.
Or so he’s been told anyways by the high school’s new aptitude and career discovery tool called YouScience.
The online program uses brain games to measure nine aptitudes critical in determining career success: idea generation, inductive reasoning, numerical reasoning, sequential reasoning, spatial visualization, timeframe orientation, visual comparison speed, vocabulary and work approach.
Powell first heard about the YouScience program during a professional development Zoom call with some of his education colleagues. The program was being praised by other members in the Zoom call, and Powell loved the idea of games measuring aptitudes.
“I really like it,” Powell said.
PHS previously used the Xello (formerly Career Cruising) college and career readiness software, which utilizes personality tests.
The YouScience program was implemented this school year, with all PHS students participating. Moving forward, freshmen will use it as they begin their high school careers, Powell said.
The brain games take about 90 minutes to complete, which Powell realizes can be a tedious task for some students. The school worked to split up the process over three days, and the students now have an online resource that will remain accessible for 10 years.
The online profile includes a breakdown of things the student likely finds easy, as well as things they likely find challenging. It offers tips for success, as well as an in-depth list of potential career matches.
Students can then start exploring more in-depth information from there, including career salary expectations, required education and where jobs are likely to be located.
There are even recommended paragraphs and words to use when writing a resume or cover letter.
Each student also gets a hard copy printout of their YouScience report, and it is added into their Individual Plan of Study (IPS), which starts when they are in seventh grade.
Powell said his YouScience report is pretty spot on, even the career recommendation of historian that was slipped in with his recommended careers in education, public relations and communications.
“I’ve always been drawn to history,” Powell said.
It’s Powell’s hope that the YouScience program will help students recognize their strengths and consider some career opportunities they may not have before. He used an example of a girl who was excited to explore engineering career recommendations based on her aptitudes when she previously had never considered that career route.
“When aptitudes are assessed, a lot of times we learn things about ourselves we didn’t know,” Powell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.