PAOLA — Lakemary Center is providing business solutions for companies in a two-county area as well as jobs for individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities through its Adults Community Employment w/Careers and More and Business Solutions programs.
More than 200 individuals in Johnson and Miami counties are doing paid work each day through Lakemary Center’s adult programs. About 55 of those workers are in Miami County, said Tracy Price, Program Administrator of Adult Services at Lakemary.
About three-fourths of the 55 Miami County individuals are working on-site at Lakemary’s facility in Paola, Price said. She estimated 35 to 40 people are doing paid work on an average day.
Community employment sites for Miami County’s workforce include Applebee’s, Sonic, Holy Trinity, Medicalodge, Walmart and Garmin. Some of Johnson County’s work sites include Garmin, Knit Rite, Kaw Prairie, and Yard House at the Legends and Power and Light District, she said.
Lakemary Center has more than 20 years of experience subcontracting, from simple two-piece packaging to complete unit assembly, according to its website.
In addition to individual employees, Lakemary’s community employment program has work teams in which workers have a job coach with them, Price said.
“It enables people who maybe don’t quite have that level of independence to still have a community job,” Price said.
Lakemary’s work team concept has been popular with its off-site partners like Garmin, she said.
“We have a work team of three to four people who go (to Garmin) every day, and they have a job coach with them. They are Garmin employees and do a lot of production for Garmin,” Price said. “So in that way it really expanded the opportunity for people who otherwise were limited in being able to be out there without some sort of support on a daily basis. It’s been a really good partnership.”
Lakemary is looking for new partners and trying to expand its current partnership with Garmin, she said.
“What they are learning (at Garmin) is that a work team is a great crew,” Price said. “They’re dependable, they are there every day, they are low maintenance employees. It’s just a real benefit to Garmin and they have an extra staff member with a job coach making sure those folks are there. I think they’ve recognized that it’s a good partnership.”
Some of Lakemary Center’s work teams are on a rotation, Price said.
“We try to use those also as training opportunities for people to maybe help build that skill set so they can eventually get out on their own and not have to have a job coach,” Price said. “It’s a stepping stone to more independence, if it’s appropriate to that person.”
Getting a company to employ Lakemary workers can be difficult, but once Lakemary has a foot in the door its longevity with customers speaks for itself, Price said.
Business Solutions
Lakemary’s Business Solutions, a document destruction and e-recycling program, has grown the most in the past decade, Price said.
“We’ve worked to develop Miami County Business Solutions, and now we have a staff that’s dedicated to that in Miami County, and our shredded customers have at least doubled in that time. It’s really grown more than we had even hoped for at that time.”
Lakemary workers and staff pick up the product at a customer’s business or office and bring the product back to Lakemary’s facility in Paola to shred it, Price said.
“We are bonded and insured, and our customers are comfortable that we are going to meet expectations of privacy and confidentiality,” she said.
Miami County Business Solutions has more than 30 regular customers including American Family Insurance and Auburn Pharmacy.
In addition to its frequent customers, Lakemary also has done e-recycling pick-ups at Osawatomie State Hospital, Briley Sonic in Paola, Marais des Cygnes Extension District Office in Paola, Reliance Labels in Paola and many others businesses in the area.
Lakemary also provides ink/toner recycling as part of its e-recycling service.
Business Solutions also has a lot of people who use its shredding services.
“We have a lot of individuals who’ll walk in and say ‘I’ve been saving my tax returns for 10 years and I need to get rid of them.’ That will happen pretty frequently in both counties,” Price said.
The diversity Lakemary has built between in-house work, the employment job sites and the shredding and e-recycling services has enabled it to offer different levels of work that individuals can participate in, Price said.
“Lots of people can shred and get a paycheck doing that,” she said.
Price said Lakemary residents in the adult programs take pride in their work. For the Lakemary workers, jobs foster self-esteem and help them grow as a person through the relationships they build with co-workers and employers on the job sites.
“They are very proud on payday,” Price said.
