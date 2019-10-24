PAOLA — Paola USD 368 Superintendent Matt Meek told school board members earlier this month that student enrollment numbers are nearly as low as they were 25 years ago.
The 2019-2020 school year enrollment numbers, which were reviewed during the Oct. 14 school board meeting, show a total enrollment of 1,940 students, which is a drop of 20 students from the prior school year.
The reduction, though, follows last school year’s drop of 97 students from 2017-2018 to 2018-2019.
Meek said the enrollment drop of 117 students in the past two years is something the district needs to be aware of and plan around, as it will affect the school district’s per-pupil state funding.
Jimmy Hay, the school district’s director of finance, said the funding formula looks at the past two years, so the district is facing a so-called “funding cliff” for the 2020-21 budget when the 2017-18 enrollment drops off the books.
Hay said it equates to a nearly $400,000 decrease in funding for the 2020-21 budget.
“This will more than wipe out the increases in state funding,” Hay said, referring to the recent school finance legislation that allowed Paola USD 368 to capture more state funds.
Meek and Hay both reiterated, though, that the school district has managed its money well, so the enrollment drop is not creating an emergency situation.
Meek also said there is hope moving forward, as this year’s kindergarten class is 155 students, which is an increase of 27 students from the 2018-2019 class.
Several school board members asked if there is any information as to why students are leaving the school district.
Meek said most cases are simply families moving to another area. He used Cottonwood Elementary as an example, as he listed off all of the communities where families had moved to.
They include: Osawatomie, Louisburg, Parker, La Cygne, Shawnee, Raymore, Mo., Kansas City, Mo., and others. One family even moved to California.
Regardless of the reason, Meek said the two-year drop illustrates one difficult truth.
“We’re not growing,” he said.
