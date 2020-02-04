PAOLA — JoAnn Moss was one proud grandmother sitting in the audience during Sunflower Elementary’s schoolwide spelling bee Friday, Jan. 31.
Her grandson, fifth-grader Jayde Moss, was one of the 18 participants, and he was putting on quite a show. Round after round he spelled his words correctly, and he also knew all of the definitions during both vocabulary rounds.
Heading into the ninth round, Jayde and third-grader Ava Behrendt were the only two competitors left standing.
After Ava got tripped up on “legend,” Jayde correctly spelled “solar” and “differ” to win the school bee.
“I’ve raised him since his mother passed away recently,” Moss said while tearing up after the bee. “I’m so proud of him.”
Jayde and Ava will both represent Sunflower Elementary during the countywide spelling bee Friday, Feb. 21, at Osawatomie High School.
The winner of the countywide bee will be invited to the Sunflower State Spelling Bee on Saturday, March 21, at Newman University in Wichita.
