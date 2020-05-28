PAOLA — The COVID-19 pandemic may have created an obstacle to physical travel, but that didn’t stop Sunflower Elementary fifth-grade teacher Jolene Pennington from organizing virtual field trips during the final few weeks of school to give her students the opportunity to explore the world around them from the comfort and safety of their homes.
“We’ve had to be very creative,” Pennington said.
Pennington and her students used the Zoom program to allow them to connect together online and have virtual lessons and field trips. One of their recent virtual journeys was to the Key West Aquarium in Key West, Fla., where an aquarium staff member gave them a tour of the facility and answered questions about all sorts of sea creatures.
The students got to see and learn about hermit crabs, sea stars, sea turtles, nurse sharks, baby alligators, sting rays and more.
Pennington also scheduled virtual trips to the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, where students learned about penguins, and to the Sunset Zoo in Manhattan, where students learned about gibbons and chimps.
Even before the virus-related shutdown, Pennington was using Skype technology to take her students on virtual field trips in the classroom. Earlier this year, they learned about Thomas Jefferson by taking a virtual tour of his Monticello home in Virginia.
Pennington, who now heads into retirement after wrapping up her final year of teaching, admits the past few months of home-based learning wasn’t how she envisioned her last school year wrapping up, but she’s happy technology allowed her to stay connected with her students.
