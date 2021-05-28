PAOLA — When Olivia Johnson’s second-grade class at Cottonwood Elementary started a Flat Stanley project, she had the perfect travel experience in mind.
The Flat Stanley Project, which is inspired by the Flat Stanley books, has been embraced by multiple schools, and it involves students making paper cutouts of a person and sending that person to different parts of the world.
The twist in Janice McWilliams’ class at Cottonwood is that she had each student make a paper cutout of themselves and then plan a travel adventure. Olivia created “Flat Olivia” and then reached out to a friend from Australia her family met online.
The friend, named Miss Erica, agreed to show Flat Olivia around, so Olivia packaged up her flat counterpart and flat suitcase with help from her grandmother, Kathy Johnson, and shipped the package down under.
The package was mailed in February and didn’t return until last week, but Olivia was amazed by what was inside. Miss Erica included a photo album of Flat Olivia’s adventures, which included visits to the Pioneers Museum, Lake Bonney, Barmera, Banrock Station and more.
Of course, Flat Olivia also got to see some kangaroos.
The package also included postcards, some Caramello Koala caramels and vegemite.
Olivia said she was super excited to receive the package from her friend and to have her Flat Olivia home safe and sound.
