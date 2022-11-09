221109_mr_foster_grandparents_01

Lakemary Center Foster Grandparents Helen Webster (far left) and Leona Luckey (far right) are pictured with Lakemary Vice President of Adult Services Tracy Price (middle left) and Lakemary Coordinator of Adult Services Miranda Kranz (middle right) during the annual Foster Grandparents Recognition Dinner in October at Town Square in Paola.

 Submitted photo

PAOLA — Foster Grandparents from throughout the region were honored during the program’s 45th annual recognition dinner in October at Town Square in Paola.

After enjoying a meal, the Foster Grandparents received awards for their years of service presented by director Jennifer Haley and site supervisors, and schools received site awards presented by Haley and Patty Dunn.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

