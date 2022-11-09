Lakemary Center Foster Grandparents Helen Webster (far left) and Leona Luckey (far right) are pictured with Lakemary Vice President of Adult Services Tracy Price (middle left) and Lakemary Coordinator of Adult Services Miranda Kranz (middle right) during the annual Foster Grandparents Recognition Dinner in October at Town Square in Paola.
PAOLA — Foster Grandparents from throughout the region were honored during the program’s 45th annual recognition dinner in October at Town Square in Paola.
After enjoying a meal, the Foster Grandparents received awards for their years of service presented by director Jennifer Haley and site supervisors, and schools received site awards presented by Haley and Patty Dunn.
Van drivers, who transport the Foster Grandparents to and from their work sites, were also recognized.
Schools in Paola, Osawatomie, Louisburg, La Cygne and Parker were honored for having Foster Grandparents.
Foster Grandparents are community members who are at least 55 years old and willing to volunteer an average of 15 hours per week to serve as mentors and friends of local schoolchildren. Their job is to provide children, including those with special needs, much needed one-on-one attention. They encourage children to read, help with homework and praise, motivate and reinforce students as they learn, according to literature handed out by the organization.
The National Foster Grandparent Program began in 1965 in California, and the program spread across the country to major cities. It was then tried in rural areas, with Paola being one of the first in 1977. The program is sponsored by the Paola Association for Church Action, and it is a part of AmeriCorps Seniors and AmeriCorps, which is a division of the Corporation for National and Community Service.
The following is a list of the Foster Grandparents and their years of service, organized by location:
Cottonwood Elementary
Susan Auten, 19 years
Marc Ruggles, 12 years
Carolyn Ludwig, 11 years
Alladene Johnston, 9 years
Jeryn Igert, 8 years
Pamela Bryant, 7 years
Karen Blumhorst, 4 years
Vickie Weber, 3 years
Fran Riggs, new
Sunflower Elementary
Rosemary Golden, 12 years
Lakemary Center/Industries
Edith Williams, 23 years
Leona Luckey, 20 years
Helen Webster, 12 years
Paola Adult Education Center
Julane Williams, 14 years
Betsy O’Shea, 9 years
Carol Krull, 8 years
Ellie Owens, 5 years
Dorene Hughes, new
Morning Out for Mothers
Carolee O’Brien, 19 years
Deborah Wilson, 5 years
Broadmoor Elementary
Frankie Vohs, 10 years
Jean Pierce, 9 years
Trojan Elementary
Harriet Kramer, 10 years
Carolyn Rutledge, 3 years
Tri-Ko Inc.
Jeannette Kennedy, 6 years
Osawatomie Head Start
Charlotte Sumner, 3 years
Swenson Early Childhood Education Center
Gladys Prothe, 10 years
Irene Ozias, 4 years
Parker Elementary
Peggy Chambers, 4 years
Karen Scobee, 3 years
La Cygne Elementary
Phyllis Stephens, 5 years
Orientation
Cynthia Shields, new
Site awards
Lakemary Center, 45 years
Tri-Ko, Inc., 41 years
Morning Out for Mothers, 39 years
Sunflower Elementary, 35 years
Cottonwood Elementary, 31 years
Paola Adult Education Center, 28 years
Swenson Early Childhood Education Center, 23 years
