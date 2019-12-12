PAOLA — Beth Conner wasn’t about to let a beautiful day go to waste.
With the sun shining and the temperature pushing into the 60s on Thursday, Dec. 5, Conner rounded up her students at Holy Trinity Catholic School and walked across the street for some work at the school garden.
Thanks to a construction project that has dug up the school’s parking lot, there was no shortage of dirt for Conner and her students to utilize.
Several students lined up with shovels in hand to “pulverize” the large mound of dirt so it can be used to fill new wooden beds that were being placed at the garden.
Conner tasked a few other students with raking leaves that will be used to line the bottom of the beds and help keep the soil healthy.
Next to the mound of dirt was a mound of old bricks.
Conner said that during the parking lot project, several old bricks from a previous parking lot were uncovered. Conner said research revealed they were bricks originally made in Paola, and she wanted to maintain their history.
The garden seemed like the perfect place to do that, so Conner had her students transport the bricks across the street, where the plan is to use them to create a sitting area.
