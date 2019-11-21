PAOLA — Girls on the Run participants at Sunflower Elementary have a lot to be proud of.
For 10 weeks the girls met after school on Mondays and Thursdays to enjoy a snack together, listen to a Girls on the Run curriculum lesson, do some warm-ups and then get the heart pumping with some running and walking.
“At Girls on the Run, we inspire girls to recognize their inner strength and celebrate what makes them one of a kind,” Sunflower teacher Debi Hanf said. “Over the course of the ten-week program, girls in 3rd-5th grade develop essential skills to help them navigate their worlds and establish a lifetime appreciation for health and fitness.”
At the conclusion of the program, the girls are physically and emotionally prepared to complete a celebratory 5K event. The 37 Sunflower Girls on the Run students participated in their 5K on Saturday, Nov. 9 at Swope Park in Kansas City, Mo.
