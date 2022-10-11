Sydney Goldman is the Paola USD 368 Secondary Teacher of the Year. Goldman teaches art at Paola Middle School, and she is pictured inside her art room, where students past and present have personalized their own block on the wall behind her.
Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic
PAOLA — Sydney Goldman wants her art students to express themselves, and that’s why examples of their work can be found not only in her art room but all throughout Paola Middle School.
Students helped create a colorful mural on one portion of a wall inside Goldman’s art room, and another large wall is starting to fill up with personalized blocks painted by her art students during her six years as art teacher at the middle school.
The hallways are filled with more artwork, as Goldman said she tries to display all of her students’ projects.
Goldman is passing on her passion for art to her students, and it has also captured the attention of her peers. Goldman recently was nominated for Paola USD 368’s Secondary Teacher of the Year Award, and she was surprised to learn she won when district administrators recently interrupted one of her art classes to make the announcement.
Goldman said she is honored to receive the award, especially since she has only been teaching art at the middle school for six years.
Goldman grew up in Spring Hill, and she said Spring Hill art teacher Brad Reinking was a big influence on her passion for art.
Still, when she went to college at the University of Kansas, she had planned to be a geneticist. She entered the pre-med program, but after seeing all of the chemistry classes she would have to endure, she decided to change her major.
Her family members helped encourage her to pursue a career teaching art. Goldman said she always drew a lot when she was little and learned a lot from her grandfather.
She fell in love with pottery during an eighth-grade art class, and it helped inspire her to continue to explore different art mediums.
Fate ended up bringing her back to Miami County to teach, as she ran into Amy Hastert from Paola Middle School at a KU career fair. There happened to be an opening, and Goldman jumped at the opportunity. She has been teaching art there the past six years.
Her goal with her students is for them to try new types of art and to find their passion.
“I try to introduce as many different forms of art to my students as I can,” Goldman said. “I want them to find something that they really didn’t realize they were passionate about.”
Her students get the opportunity to do painted portraits, clay projects, create felt monsters and learn about Shibori, which is a form of Japanese tie dye.
She’s also excited about the handful of pottery wheels the school was able to purchase in the spring, which has allowed her to introduce her art students to the world of pottery.
Goldman said her favorite part of teaching is when she sees her students have a light bulb moment that allows them to get past their initial idea for a project and start exploring new ideas and visions.
“They start to realize, ‘this is going to be cool,’” Goldman said.
More and more students at the middle school are embracing their artistic talents. Goldman said there are now about 50 students who attend art club, which is offered for an hour after school on Tuesdays.
Paola Middle School Principal Mark Bloustine said he is proud of the work Goldman has done with her art students.
“Sydney’s passion for art inspires her students to display their interests and abilities using different mediums, and student work is showcased throughout the building,” Bloustine said. “Her desire to be great is evident, and she is very deserving in being recognized as the Secondary Teacher of the Year for Paola.”
