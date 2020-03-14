In a press conference Sunday evening, March 15, Gov. Laura Kelly recommended all schools in Kansas close the week of March 16-22 as a precaution against spreading the coronavirus. The governor stopped short of mandating the closure. The Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE) joined her in making the recommendation.
Paola, Osawatomie and Louisburg schools are already out of school the week of March 16-20 for spring break.
A letter posted on Osawatomie USD 367's Facebook page said school district officials will use the week to plan for additional closures. The letter further stated a decision on school closures will be made later in the week by KSDE, in conjunction with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the governor.
Franklin County’s first coronavirus (COVID-19) case was reported Saturday, March 14, prompting the county health officer to order that all Franklin County school districts suspend classroom and extracurricular activities for two weeks.
Dr. Willard Ransom, the Franklin County Health Officer, ordered the suspension, which starts Monday, March 16. Two weeks is the estimated maximum incubation period for the virus.
Schools can remain open during the suspension, and staff can report to school as needed, according to a Franklin County news release.
“Schools represent an ideal environment for virus transmission due to the close contact of students and staff for prolonged periods of time,” the release states. “A large number of new infections within a short window of time (initiated by students and faculty unknowingly infected during their travels) could result from this situation and would potentially cause a large increase of cases in our community and put a strain on the ability of our public health and healthcare infrastructure to respond adequately.”
Public health and school officials plan to reevaluate the situation at the end of the two-week period.
The Franklin County Board of County Commissioners, under the recommendation of the emergency manager, also declared a State of Local Disaster after the presumptive positive case was reported Saturday in the county. Officials said all precautions have been taken, and anyone who is believed to have come into close contact with the individual has been quarantined.
It was one of two more positive cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday in Kansas. The other was a Johnson County woman, bringing the total number of cases in Kansas to eight. On Sunday, March 15, the sixth case in Johnson County and the state's ninth overall. was reported.
On Friday, March 13, the Miami County Health Department reported that there are still zero cases of COVID-19 in Miami County.
