PAOLA — Decked out in her cap and gown, Ashley Netherton stood front and center inside the Paola High School gymnasium Saturday, April 23, and looked out at the scene before her.
Sitting in chairs in front of bleachers full of family members and friends were more than a dozen of her fellow graduates. The students were different ages and from different backgrounds, but Netherton knew they had one thing in common — they each made the choice to better themselves by earning their GEDs utilizing classes at the Paola Adult Education Center or similar adult education centers in the Osawatomie, Garnett and Prairie View school districts.
“Most of everybody here have been through hell and back just to be up on this stage, and you all deserve it,” Netherton said. “We all deserve it.”
Netherton’s journey began as a teenager at Osawatomie High School before eventually dropping out. She tried online classes, but that wasn’t a fit either.
“I thought that I would never get to be here,” she said during her speech.
That’s when she decided to try taking classes at the Paola Adult Education Center.
“When I came here, I thought I would have the same experience,” she said. “Instead, I found a family.”
Netherton said it wasn’t always smooth sailing in classes, and the students would sometimes test the patience of the teachers, but the staff members at the education center never wavered in their support.
“They still stay by you,” Netherton said. “They let you come back.”
It’s that kind of support that helped Kynleigh Smith of Louisburg also find success at the Paola Adult Education Center. Before the 26th annual Kansas State High School Commencement ceremony began, Smith was quick to track down Chris Wheaton and give her a big hug. Wheaton is assistant director and an adult basic education (ABE) instructor at the Paola Adult Education Center.
“She’s an amazing teacher,” Smith said.
Now that she’s earned her GED, Smith has big plans for the future.
“I want to go to college to be a nurse,” she said.
For Bryanna Terry of Cleveland, Mo., it was instructor Carol Franz who made a difference in her educational journey. Terry took classes during the pandemic in 2020 and was so inspired by Franz as a teacher that she herself now plans to attend Ottawa University to become a teacher.
“Just seeing how one person can affect so many others, I’d like to do that,” Terry said.
Graduate Jorgia Cole of Lane also wants to help others in her future career.
“I want to be a sexual abuse therapist,” Cole said, adding that she’s gone through similar situations and believes she can help others.
The April 23 graduation ceremony featured graduates from 2022, 2021 and 2020 because the pandemic kept there from being a ceremony the last two years.
There were about 15 graduates present at the ceremony, but Paola Adult Education Director Karen Ulanski said more than 60 students have earned their GEDs during the past three years.
It wasn’t always easy for the students, especially when the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down in March 2020. Ulanski said that at that time, there were about a dozen students ready to take the GED test, but there was nowhere to safely administer it.
She remembers students like 2020 graduate Joseph Rice, who took practice tests during the shutdown inside a vehicle in the parking lot using a piece of wood as a lap desk.
“Your perseverance is unbelievable,” Ulanski told Rice and his fellow graduates during the April 23 ceremony.
When each student’s name was called, they walked up on stage and received their Kansas State High School diploma from Paola USD 368 Superintendent Matt Meek. Many also gave hugs to Ulanski, Wheaton and instructor Brenna Gruver.
Special awards were then presented to graduates who had the top scores in the test categories of language arts, social studies, science and math.
Ulanski then officially congratulated the graduates and gave them some parting words of encouragement.
“This is your day. It’s a day you’ve worked long and hard for,” Ulanski said, adding that the graduates will always have a family supporting them at the education center. “Once you’re our students, you’re always our students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.