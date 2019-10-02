PAOLA — For some, it’s a peaceful respite from the hectic world around them.
For others, it’s a place to safely and naturally grow delicious produce.
For a few, it’s a memorial to those who are no longer with us.
For Alexis Shaw, the Paola Community Garden is the start of what she hopes will be a communitywide effort to promote conservation, organic growing and agricultural education.
Shaw and her fellow volunteers have been busy this year revitalizing the garden, which is located on city-owned land along Industrial Park Drive.
The garden was originally created in the summer of 2012, when the late Larry Criddle and a few of his middle school students helped move the garden from a plot next to the Master Gardeners’ trial garden near the Miami County Extension office to its current location north of Heatherwood Estates in the city’s Industrial Park.
At that time, it was called the Paola Community Garden of H.O.P.E., which stood for “helping other people everyday.”
Recently, though, the garden had deteriorated and become overgrown, which prompted Shaw and her fellow volunteers to step up. They created a board to oversee the garden, with Shaw as president and Jenna Dees as vice president.
One of their main goals was to make the entire site completely organic, which Shaw proudly announced has been accomplished. Their next goal was to establish a water retention system, which also has been accomplished thanks to the recent installation of rain barrels that collect runoff from the roof of a shed and shelter on the property. The barrels are high enough to allow gravity to create a strong flow for watering hoses.
With no chemicals, though, weeding the garden has been a top priority for volunteers. In the spring, Paola Middle School students worked to pull weeds from the overgrown butterfly garden. Their work inspired volunteers associated with the Shifting Gears for Regan suicide prevention organization to hold a work day at the garden. The workers spruced up the flower bed and butterfly garden and planted a tree in memory of Regan Johnson, a 16-year-old Paola High School junior who took her own life in December 2017.
Paola Middle School students in the H.O.P.E. Club were back at the garden Friday, Sept. 27, for their first work day of this school year. In addition to pulling weeds, the students also toured the garden and learned from Shaw about erosion taking place near the bridge, monarch butterflies feeding on milkweed, dried grapes on the vine turning into raisins and more.
One part of the garden is a plot dedicated to producing food for the My Father’s House homeless shelter in Paola.
Another area features community plots that were rented to community members during the summer for $10.
Shaw said youths in the community have been a big part of the revitalization. In addition to providing manual labor, several youths also painted planting pots and sold them at the Paola Farmers Market to raise money for a scholarship.
Shaw said the youths earn points for volunteering at the garden, and they earn double points if they bring a parent along. At the end of their season, which is Oct. 1, they add up the points, and the top youth receives a scholarship.
Those who haven’t visited the garden lately may want to check out the Harvest Festival event set to take place at the garden from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19. Pumpkins will be for sale, and the library will be offering a story time from 1 to 3 p.m.
Although a lot has been accomplished in the past six months, Shaw said she has much bigger plans for the garden. Her latest idea is to build a retention pond to help with flooding problems and perhaps make the surrounding land more attractive for development. She’d eventually love to see water from the pond used throughout the garden thanks to solar-powered pumps.
Shaw was scheduled to propose the idea to Paola city officials during a work session Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Even though the garden work has not been easy for Shaw, especially with her starting her own cleaning business, she said she’s happy she got involved.
“I wanted to make a difference in my community and leave a legacy for my kids,” she said.
For more information, see the Paola Community Garden Facebook group.
