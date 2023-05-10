SPRING HILL — Spring Hill High School graduate Jordan Haworth recently received the Golden Gorilla Award at Pittsburg State University.
The award is given to junior and non-graduating senior students who have made exemplary contributions in community service, academic excellence and campus involvement.
Students are nominated by faculty, staff and student organization presidents.
Haworth, 19, graduated from Spring Hill High School in 2021 and has achieved junior level college credit as a sophomore at Pittsburg State.
Haworth holds a 3.93 GPA and has formerly made all A’s scholastic honors list. She currently is on the Dean’s List at PSU, according to a news release.
Haworth is a double major in biology/aquatic sciences and Spanish with a dance minor. She is a member of Phi Eta Sigma honor society and Tri-Sigma, and she serves as senator and community service chair with student government, as well as being involved in various other campus clubs and helping organize campus awareness events for mental health and environmental issues, according to the release.
Haworth is also the PSU feature twirler for Pride of the Plains Marching Band and was formerly the feature twirler at Spring Hill High School. She also was a 2018 Jr. Olympics medal winner and 2019 Jr. Miss majorette of Kansas, according to the release.
Haworth has a passion for the environment and helping others, which includes volunteering and working as a seasonal staff member at Always & Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary. This summer, she will be interning for the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks as an ecological survey technician.
In addition to the Golden Gorilla Award, Haworth also received a student opportunity grant.
