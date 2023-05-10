230510_mr_haworth_01

SPRING HILL — Spring Hill High School graduate Jordan Haworth recently received the Golden Gorilla Award at Pittsburg State University.

The award is given to junior and non-graduating senior students who have made exemplary contributions in community service, academic excellence and campus involvement.

