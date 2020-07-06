PAOLA – Jimmy Hay, Paola USD 368’s director of finance, has been named the 2020 recipient of the ASBO Pinnacle of Excellence Award from the Kansas Association of School Business Officials (KASBO).
Hay is also the KASBO Immediate Past President.
The award is sponsored by Virco, Inc., and it is one of the two top service awards presented annually by the organization.
The award honors Hay’s foresight in founding the S.O.S. Serving Our Students program in 2017. The SOS program is a community event held annually to help equip students in Paola USD 368 with items necessary to help them have a successful start to the school year.
Hay is also very active in other school and community organizations: Treasurer of the Paola USD 368 Endowment Association, Panther Friend Mentor, Vice Chair of the Miami County United Way, Lighthouse Church Treasurer, First Option Bank Baehr Foundation Trustee, Paola Rotary Club member, and Tri-Ko, Inc. Board of Directors, according to a KASBO news release.
Hay graduated cum laude from Pittsburg State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. He and his wife Christi are the proud parents of four children, who all attend school in Paola USD 368.
“Receiving the ASBO Pinnacle of Excellence Award is truly an honor, and I am so grateful for the recognition for the SOS Serving Our Students program,” Hay said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.