HOLY TRINITY
FOURTH GRADE
What does Christmas mean to you?
What does Christmas mean to you? It means that you have family around you. It is fun to put in the prayer. Before we eat the food, we say Haily Mary full of Grace the Lord is with thee Bless it be thy women with Holy wonm Juese Hail Mary mother of God parly for our sinners at the hore of my deth Amen. That is what I like to do on Christmas.
Carreigh Spencer
What does Christmas mean to you?
What does Christmas mean to you? Christmas means getting together with family and friends and it’s a holy day of Christ. Celebrating Jesus’s birthday is a great thing to do. I really love Jesus and he’s kind and nice. You don’t want to betray Jesus or you know what. You should also go to conffesion. Reconciliation is another thing.
Paul Pfefferkorn
What does Christmas mean to you?
What does Christmas mean to you? To me Christmas is about spending time with my family and cousins. It is a holy day that we celebrate Christ’s birthday. We can enjoy spending time with freinds and family and I get to eat yummy food. It also means you get to have fun and enjoy the day while it lasts. I love Christmas because I get to go sledding and have snowball fights. I am always happy on Christmas, because I get to open presents and drink some hot chocolate. I like Christmas so much it is my favorite holiday!
Jody Hines
What does Christmas mean to you?
What does Christmas mean to you? To me, Christmas means getting together with all my family and celebrating Jesus’s birthday. It also means that everybody in my family is in a good mood. Plus it is the time of year you can dance to Christmas music.
Ellie Hart
What does Christmas mean to you?
What does Christmas mean to you? Christmas means to me joyful and Jesus’s Birthday and a family gathering and a big dinner. That’s what Christmas means to me.
Colton Hudson
What does Christmas mean to you?
What does Christmas mean to you? Christmas means to me family, friends and praying to God. I love going to church after go to my aunt’s house. I love to watch shows/movies with family. I love the food. And I like playing with my family. I don’t like my family, I love my family.
Alison Trejo
What does Christmas mean to you?
What does Christmas mean to you? Christmas means being with family and friends. Also, presents and fun and that Santa is coming. The most important is that Jesus is born. Christmas is my favorite holiday, because we can sled and build a snowman. I like doing snow angels and snowball fights. Christmas is really fun and exiting. The End.
Carsten Troxel
What does Christmas mean to you?
What does Christmas mean to you? Christmas means to me that it is God’s birthday and it is a holy day. And it means being with family and cousins and friends. And to celebrate God’s birthday and to have fun.
August McIntire
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me Christmas means to be with my family and friends. It also means it is Jesus’s birthday. I also love Christmas because we can be with family we have not seen for a long time. We can spend time with different people. I like Christmas because it is cold and snowy. I love the cold we can go sleding, build snowmen, have snowball fights, and eat icicles and we can go ice skating. It is always fun. That is why I love Christmas. We can also see light shows.
Kateri Shore
