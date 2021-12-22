HOLY TRINITY SCHOOL
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means love and peace. Christmas is a good time to bond with your family. We bake cookies and decorate them and give them to our old neighbors. Christmas is a good time to give love.
Mary Pfefferkorn
Christmas means that Jesus is born. Also we can spend some time with our family, and a big dinner. We get presents too.
Aimee Lawson
It is the day that Jesus was born and we celebrate on Christmas. It is the day of giving. You get presents and you praise Jesus. It is lots of fun. We eat pancakes for breakfast and turkey for lunch and dinner. I love Christmas.
Levi Scherman
Christmas means to me that it is a very speshle haladay and we go to my families houses and open presents and celabrat that Jesus was born. We go over to my grandma and granpas house and open presents and play games. And then we go bake home and open my presents and have fun. Christmas is my favorit haladay, some times my pets even get treats for christmas like my dog gets treats every christmas from Santa. But the most important thing about Christmas is that Jesus was born. And that is what Christmas means to me.
Avery Hadd
Christmas means Jesus was born in a stable. On Christmas my family has a big Christmas dinner, My family comes over like Aunts & Uncles, Grandparents. Christmas means family and Jesus.
Morgan Foster
What Christmas means to me. Christmas means Jesus is born, in a stable! On Christmas we get to spend time with our family, and we give presents and recive presents.
Zoey Secrest
Christmas means giving gifts and receiving gifts. Christmas is also the day Jesus was born. On Christmas I like to spend time with my family and eat ham for dinner. My favorite part of Christmas is opening my presants with my family.
Shelby Howell
It means to me that Jesus is born and giving away gifts. And it also means to me by spending time with my family.
Brayden Garcia
