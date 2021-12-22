HOLY TRINITY SCHOOL
Dear Santa,
I’v been a good girl. What I want for christmas is Roller Blads and a good christmas please and thank you. I want a baby Puppy and a fish.
Love, Callie Hart
Dear Santa,
I want skates, candy, new sweatshirts, long pants, and a bunny for christmas this year. I have been good. Thank you for my presnts.
Love, Kaseyn Way
Dear Santa,
I wont a jrow bord and a biger water botle. I wont a expo makers and a expo bord. I wont a deer animal, some dog books, a new folder. I have been a good boy this year.
Love, Mitchell Lawson
Dear Santa,
I want a hoverbord. I also want 3D goggles please. You don’t have to get me every thing. I been a great boy this year. Have a great christmas.
Love, Zander Lovig
Dear Santa,
I want a hoverboard. I have been good this year. And I want a set of headsets. A shuffleboard table, a football table. And a new basketball, a shovle. A set of roller bladez. A nintedo switch, A PS5. A dog. I want seeds watermelon seeds. Cones, A gine pig. I hope you have a good cristmas.
Beckett Ball
