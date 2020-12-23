HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC SCHOOL
SECOND GRADE
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want three hatchamals/eggs and one skateboard and four anshals and 4 bunnys and 6 hamsters and more money and a camra and to be an youtube and 5 suprizes and more homework and tic tac toy merch and moody and sanas merch.
Love, Penelope
Dear Santa,
Hey! How are you? May you get my family a nice Christmas. What cookie do you like. You don’t have to get me everything. Can you get me in pup. Can you get me a pet berd. Ples and thank you and led lits. I hope that you have a good Christmas.
Love, Jed
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa. I was wandering if I could have a hoverbord and a paer of nice shoos. Santa have a grate Christmas. I will leve you cookies. Santa I will leve you somthing.
Love, Cade
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I can not wate to see you! This Christmas pleas give my dad a biger Nerf gun. Wat cookie do you want this year? Can I have a bag of m and ms?
Love, Amos
Dear Santa,
Hi how are you today? Sum things that I want for Christmas are a Smart Watch, a reel bird and a noo lol camper. I hope you have a good Christmas. I want a JoJo shoos and close.
Love, Lily N
Dear Santa,
Hey! How are you. You don’t have to get all ov this stuf. I want a Bible plese and a stuffed animal and close and a pare uv shoos and cady and a phone and you have a marey Christmas.
Love, Callum
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I’m doing great! For Christmas I want some basketball shoes. Another thing I would like is a high droflask. A baseball bat would be nice. And I would like some masks. I also want some clothes. You do not have to get me all this stuff. It is your chois. I hope everybody has an amaseing Christmas. Help my family to have a good Christmas.
Love, Kian
Dear Santa,
You can pick anything you want to give me! I really want a panda stuffed animal. I like to draw. Can I have a coloring kit? I really want a xbox so I can play with my brother. I do not care what you give me. And I’ll be very good this Christmas!
Love, Elicia
Dear Santa,
Hi how are you doing Santa cus I’m feeling good! My I plees have a huverbord. May I plees have a parweel. May I plees have a hamster. May I plees have 3 chapter books. May I plees have a watch. May I plees have LED lites. Thank you Santa.
Love, Nona Jane
Dear Santa,
What I whant is lol bols and I want barbes and RAinBocoRns and I Dig MONSTERS and nanana surprise and PlayDoh and Little Live Pets and Little Live Pets Gotta go Flamingo. Thake you.
Love, Maddie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.