PAOLA — Learning about careers is part of the curriculum at Holy Trinity Catholic School.
But instead of researching jobs on the internet or reading books, students in grades 5-8 recently got the opportunity to talk to real-life local professionals about their jobs.
Jana Pfefferkorn organized the community career fair, which took place April 21 at the school.
More than a dozen local professionals set up at tables in the school cafeteria, and students then split up and spent about five minutes at each station learning about the careers. The students were equipped with a pen and notebook and asked a variety of questions on topics like salary, required education and job duties.
One station was even located outside in the parking lot. Paola firefighters Kiel Mason and John Kennedy showed students their firetruck and talked about being a firefighter.
Paola police officer Tim Hill gave students the opportunity to check out some of his equipment, including a riot shield and tactical vest.
Paola Mayor Leigh House talked about being a part of city government.
Students interested in becoming a lawyer learned a lot from local attorney Amy Winterscheid.
Other students enjoyed learning about working for the local newspaper, among other occupations at the career fair.
