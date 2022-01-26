The winner of the fifth-eighth grade spelling bee at Holy Trinity School was Ella Dhungel and the runner-up was Nora Scroggie.
The winner of the first-fourth grade spelling bee at Holy Trinity was Zoey Secrest, and Penelope Secrest was the runner-up in the battle of the sisters.
