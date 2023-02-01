Introducing the Louisburg Wildcat homecoming candidates Staff report Feb 1, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Louisburg Wildcats play the Ottawa Cyclones for winter homecoming Friday, Feb. 3.Homecoming queen candidates are Brianne Kuhlman, Dannah Knipp, Tehya Harvey and Ava Baker.Homecoming king candidates are Colyer Wingfield, Greyson Rasmussen, Nathan Vincent and Jase Hovey.Crowning will take place at halftime of the boys game. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Tweets by micorepublic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesShe killed her rapist after months of abuse. Advocates say Kansas governor should set her free.Spring Hill man killed in two-vehicle crashSheriff’s office investigating shooting that could be hunting accidentTraffic stop leads to arrest on drug chargesPHS grad dies in frigid Colorado weatherMiami County Sheriff's OfficeLouisburg judge resigns after reportedly serving without valid law licenseSteven C. GillettePublic invited to hunt for comet at Powell ObservatoryPaola woman ordered to pay restitution for mistreatment of elder person, insurance fraud Images Videos CommentedRavens without Lamar Jackson in crucial game at Bengals (1) Trending Recipes National Videos 1:37 Scott Ferrall Says Aaron Rodgers Has Lost His Mind 4:32 Kay Adams' Reaction to the Jets Hiring Nathaniel Hackett - Up & Adams 2:41 Broncos hiring Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett as new head coach 1:00 Jets '100 Percent Need to Trade for Aaron Rodgers' 1:00 Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Rich Bisaccia's Impact
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.