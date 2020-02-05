PAOLA — Dar Emme clutched the microphone and slowly surveyed the bleachers full of students inside the gymnasium at Paola High School.
With a loving look in her eyes, she began making an impassioned plea for the young adults to never consider taking their own lives.
“Ask for help,” Dar said. “You’re too precious. You’re loved so much.”
It’s a message she wishes her 17-year-old son, Mike, could have heard before he chose to take his own life at their Colorado home in 1994.
Later that same year, Dar and her husband, Dale, were inspired by Mike’s friends to launch the Yellow Ribbon Project, which uses cards and the symbol of a yellow ribbon to start the conversation about suicide.
The cards list a telephone hotline and text number people can use if they are thinking about suicide, and they also include tips for people who are given a card by someone struggling with suicidal thoughts. Those tips include staying with the person, truly listening to them and getting help immediately.
The project’s can’t-miss bright color pays tribute to the yellow 1968 Mustang that Mike restored and cherished.
Now, more than 25 years later, the program continues to be utilized across the country, encouraging youths to ask for help in their darkest moments.
Teachers were wearing bright yellow shirts featuring the Paola Panther mascot and a yellow ribbon during an all-school assembly Wednesday, Jan. 29, when the program was officially kicked off.
The Emmes traveled to Paola for the special assembly at the high school, and parents and community members learned about the program during another presentation that evening.
The program was introduced to Paola Middle School students the next day during another all-school assembly.
After the programs, students were given cards and T-shirts of their own. In addition to featuring a blend of the Panther and Yellow Ribbon project logos, the shirts also state the words: “It’s OK to ask 4 help!”
“Adults don’t talk about suicide. They’re afraid to say the wrong thing,” Dar told the high school students. “The young people of this country are faced with suicide every single day, and we want to help.”
Dar said Paola High School is the first school in the country to launch the program with shirts featuring both the school logo and the Yellow Ribbon Project logo.
“You lead the way,” she said.
Paola Superintendent Matt Meek told Paola school board members recently that USD 368 counselor Deanell Wieland and social worker Lisa Wilson traveled to Colorado to receive training for the program, and that training has been shared with teachers throughout the district.
Meek continues to emphasize that suicide is a community problem, not just a school problem, which is why he hopes the Yellow Ribbon Project will be embraced by the local community, with business owners and others stepping up to get trained and display the yellow ribbon logo.
“It is easy to incorporate community wide,” he said. “It continues to be a work in progress as we move forward, but I’m excited about it.”
