TOPEKA – Kansas senators on Tuesday, April 26, voted to override Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of SB 58, also known as the Parents’ Bill of Rights.
The legislation would require school districts to adopt policies that allow parents to review and potentially challenge any learning material or activity used in the classroom.
The Senate voted 27-12, which was enough to meet the two-thirds majority required to override Gov. Kelly’s veto. The bill now moves back to the House, which also will need a two-thirds majority to officially override the governor’s veto.
The bill’s summary states that parents should have the right to “be informed of and inspect any materials, activities, curriculum, syllabi, surveys, questionnaires, books, magazines, handouts, professional development and training materials, and other materials provided to the parent’s child.”
The bill also states that parents should have the right to “object to any learning material or activity based upon harm to the child or impairment of the parent’s firmly held beliefs, values, or principles and withdraw the parent’s child from said activity; and challenge the material or educational benefit of any book, magazine, or other material available to students in the school library, the successful result of which is to lead to the removal of the item from the school.”
The bill was initially approved by the House and Senate on April 1, but Gov. Kelly vetoed it April 15 saying the bill is political in nature and a large number of parents have spoken out against the legislation.
“Throughout the pandemic, parents had to step up and do the impossible,” Kelly said. “Go to work. Take care of their children. Teach, tutor and facilitate their children’s learning. When it comes to their children’s education, parents can and should play a vital role. We know that parental engagement in their child’s education greatly impacts the outcome.
“This bill, however, is about politics, not parents. Over one hundred Kansas parents testified against this bill. It would create more division in our schools and would be costly. Money that should be spent in the classroom would end up being spent in the courtroom.
“That’s unacceptable, especially after our efforts to bring Democrats and Republicans together to fully fund our schools for the last four years.
“I look forward to working with the Legislature in a bipartisan fashion on a bill that gives parents a seat at the table without harming school funding or exacerbating the issues facing our teachers.”
Local Republican senators Molly Baumgardner of Louisburg and Caryn Tyson of Parker both voted to override Gov. Kelly’s veto of the legislation.
Baumgardner was critical of Gov. Kelly’s comments, saying parents were praised for being involved during the pandemic, but now school districts don’t want parents to be involved today.
In response to Gov. Kelly’s comments about more than 100 parents testifying against the bill, Baumgardner said parents also have voiced their opinions with their actions now that there are 19,000 fewer students attending public schools as many parents turn to home schooling or enrolling their children in virtual schools.
“Due to COVID, parents felt disenfranchised and empowered,” Baumgardner said. “Enrollment in virtual schools has doubled since COVID.”
Baumgardner said she agrees with Gov. Kelly that parents should be involved, but she doesn’t understand why Kelly would then veto legislation that would give parents the right to be involved.
“It’s wonderful that the governor recognizes that parents deserve a seat at the table, but she is unwilling to let them have a seat at this time,” Baumgardner said. “The strongest foundation for our students is when parents and teachers are working together.”
Sen. Tyson, who previously had introduced a bill that would ban critical theory from being taught in schools, said she supports the Parents’ Bill of Rights because it’s a step in the right direction.
“It’s the first step in an effort to allow parents the opportunity to have a say in their children’s education,” Tyson said.
