PAOLA — Members of the Kansas Association for Youth (KAY) Club at Paola Middle School are organizing a shoe collection drive to raise money to make art supply kits for children in the hospital, along with other community service projects.
Shoe donations will also support micro-enterprises in developing nations and reduce what goes into landfills, according to a news release.
The club is conducting the shoe drive from Feb. 22 to April 21. The KAY organization will earn funds based on the total weight of the shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will purchase all of the donated footwear, according to the release.
Anyone can help by donating clean, gently worn, used or new shoes during the drop-off day from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 14, at Paola Middle School. Shoelaces are asked to be tied to keep the matching pairs together, according to the release.
Paola Middle School students can continue to bring shoes to Paola Middle School for drop off until April 21. Community members can also bring shoes to “Steps for the Homeless” a 5K/10K walk run at Lake Miola on March 27, which benefits My Father’s House.
The event is sponsored by various clubs at Paola High School.
All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of microenterprise partners in developing nations. Funds2Orgs helps impoverished people start, maintain and grow businesses in countries such as Haiti, Honduras and other nations in Central America and Africa. Proceeds from the shoe sales are used to feed, clothe and house their families. One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send her son to law school, according to the release.
“We are excited about our shoe drive,” said Michelle Haley, KAY sponsor. “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us and help those less fortunate become self-sufficient. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
