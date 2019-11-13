PAOLA — Voters reelected Paola school board member Tim Kelley during the Nov. 5 election.
Kelley defeated challenger Carla Blackmore for the District No. 3 position 599 votes to 500 votes, with 12 write-ins, according to the unofficial election results posted by the county.
“I would like to thank the voters for giving me the opportunity to continue to serve as a board member representing USD 368,” Kelley said. “Your votes are greatly appreciated.”
Kelley joined the school board in 2013, filling a vacancy left by 22-year school board veteran Tom Vohs when he moved out of the district boundaries.
School board member Cathy Macfarlane was unopposed for her District No. 1 position, and she was reelected with 1,064 votes and 24 write-ins.
The results won’t become official until after the canvass of votes Friday, Nov. 15, when provisional ballots may be approved and added to the totals.
