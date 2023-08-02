230802_mr_kids_college_01

PAOLA — Kids ranging in age from 5 to 17 recently got to experience a bit of college life at Fort Scott Community College’s Miami County campus in Paola.

The Kids College event took place July 11 and allowed about a dozen young participants to attend classes in the fields of nursing, medical terminology and criminal justice.

