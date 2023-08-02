PAOLA — Kids ranging in age from 5 to 17 recently got to experience a bit of college life at Fort Scott Community College’s Miami County campus in Paola.
The Kids College event took place July 11 and allowed about a dozen young participants to attend classes in the fields of nursing, medical terminology and criminal justice.
Nursing student Rachel White taught the certified nursing assistant class, nursing student Laura Harring taught the medical terminology class, and Detective John Johnson of the Osawatomie Police Department taught the criminal justice class.
The atmosphere was a bit more laid back than a traditional college lecture, as students learned about nursing and medical terms while sitting at tables featuring Play-Doh, fruit snacks and craft materials.
Harring showed the students how learning Latin root words can help them understand medical terms.
The students also got to test out stethoscopes provided by the Miami County Medical Center.
Ten-year-old Oliver Newton of Paola rode his bike to college that day and had a blast in each of the classrooms. He was even selected by Detective Johnson to demonstrate how fingerprints are recorded once someone is taken into custody.
Fourteen-year-olds Daniel Caster and Westley Tanck volunteered to get handcuffed so Detective Johnson could illustrate what it looks like when someone is arrested.
The students were also excited to watch Johnson dust a coffee mug for fingerprints as he talked about investigating a crime scene and collecting evidence.
The students were particularly interested in undercover police work.
“Like an assassin,” one student said.
“Not quite,” Johnson replied.
Kids College began in 2014 but was halted during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the first year it has resumed, and Dean Buddy Jo Tanck said the numbers were a bit down, but she’s hoping for a larger turnout next summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.