PAOLA – Lakemary Center in Paola is once again the recipient of funds raised by members of the Knights of Columbus Council 1144 during their recent Tootsie Roll fundraiser.
Knights Ron Sullivan and Dave Levings visited Lakemary Center on Dec. 21 to present Lakemary President and CEO Kirk Davis with a check.
Sullivan said 75 percent of the proceeds go to Lakemary Center, and 25 percent go to the state’s Special Olympics program.
Lakemary Center is a school for children with developmental disabilities, and it also serves adults.
