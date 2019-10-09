PAOLA — On the third Wednesday of each month, the Master Food Volunteers from K-State Research and Extension’s Marais des Cygnes District plan an informative nutrition program called Knowledge at Noon.
This month’s program is called “Clean Kitchen Part 2: Less Mess, Less Stress!” and it is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 16, according to a news release.
Participants will get to learn more about kitchen organizing, ways to save money and more. They will also get some good “cleaning day” recipes and taste some delicious food, according to the release.
The program begins at noon at the Paola Extension office, located at 104 S. Brayman St. in Paola. Cost is $2, and no reservations are required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.