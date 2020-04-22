LA CYGNE — The annual La Cygne Rural High School alumni celebration, which was set to take place May 23, has been canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Alumni president Linda Stewart confirmed that the decision has been made, following suit with alumni celebrations in Osawatomie and Paola, which also have been canceled. The event, which typically takes place at Prairie View High School, would have celebrated its 125th anniversary this year.
Stewart said the classes that would have celebrated this year will be honored next year, along with the regular honored classes for 2021.
