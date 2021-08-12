PAOLA — A familiar face has taken over the top leadership position at Lakemary Center in Paola following the departure of CEO Gianna Gariglietti.
Kirk Davis, who previously served Lakemary as the vice president of adult services, is now the interim CEO. The change, which was approved by Lakemary’s board of directors, took effect after Gariglietti left the organization June 1 to pursue other opportunities, according to a Lakemary news release.
“Kirk has been on the executive team at Lakemary for over 39 years,” Board Chair Mike Saunders said. “His leadership and tenure are ideal for Lakemary, and we are looking forward to working with him as we continue to grow.”
Davis said Lakemary’s mission of helping children and adults with developmental disabilities remain intact.
“I am grateful to the board of directors and appreciate their confidence in my leadership,” Davis said. “We provide exceptional care for over 650 individuals daily. We will continue to focus on our mission; empowering children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to achieve their individual potential. We consider it an honor to work with our adults, children and their families and we will continue offering the same high-quality care we have been offering for over 50 years.”
Davis is supported in his role by a six-member executive team, including Shawn Kelsey, who is CFO and vice president of administrative services.
“We are looking forward to Kirk’s leadership as Interim CEO and his vision for our future,” Kelsey said. “We have an outstanding group of employees at Lakemary, and we believe our future is in very capable hands.”
In addition to Gariglietti’s departure, two other former high-level Lakemary staff members are no longer with the company. Amanda Martell, who served as vice president of children’s services, and Marcy Seaman, who served as director of special education and principal at Lakemary School, are no longer listed on the Lakemary online staff directory.
When Lakemary officials were asked to comment on the changes, Lakemary responded with a statement saying: “Lakemary respects the privacy of its current and former employees, and does not comment on personnel matters.”
Troy Collier, who previously was the assistant principal at Lakemary School, is now listed as the principal on the Lakemary website.
