PAOLA — Lakemary Center’s planned expansion officially kicked off recently with a groundbreaking ceremony at the Paola campus, which serves children and adults with disabilities.

The expansion includes a new psychiatric residential treatment facility that will be home to 40 children. Additional planned amenities include a computer lab, library, chapel, onsite therapy centers, sensory playroom and more, Lakemary CEO Kirk Davis said in a previous news release.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

