Lakemary CEO Kirk Davis (right) talks with visitors during a groundbreaking ceremony and open house to highlight the planned expansion and construction of a psychiatric residential treatment facility at the Paola campus.
Lakemary Center plans to expand its Paola campus with a new facility and renovations to an existing facility totaling more than 19,000 square feet. The new building will be home to 40 children and will include a computer lab, library, chapel, onsite therapy centers, a sensory playroom and more.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Nov. 30, 2022, for Lakemary Center’s new psychiatric residential treatment facility.
PAOLA — Lakemary Center’s planned expansion officially kicked off recently with a groundbreaking ceremony at the Paola campus, which serves children and adults with disabilities.
The expansion includes a new psychiatric residential treatment facility that will be home to 40 children. Additional planned amenities include a computer lab, library, chapel, onsite therapy centers, sensory playroom and more, Lakemary CEO Kirk Davis said in a previous news release.
“This new building will continue to allow us to provide exceptional care to the children we serve,” Davis said. “Each part of the building has been thought out by a team of experts. We will also be renovating an existing building to better serve our community.”
The new building and renovations to the existing facility total more than 19,000 square feet.
Paola City Council members approved the final site plan for the project during their November 2022 meeting, and the groundbreaking took place Nov. 30.
According to the site plan, access to the new 17,000-square-foot dormitory will be through a newly installed sidewalk system. A fire access lane along the eastern edge of the property also will be installed.
Plans for the new project, which is estimated to cost more than $10 million, call for one of the existing dorms to be updated and repurposed to include two new cafeterias, laundry services and offices and areas for staff who provide direct care for the children, according to the Lakemary release.
It will be the first new building on the campus since 2014, when Lakemary Center completed a $3.3 million renovation and expansion project. That project included updated classrooms and the addition of the Bob Dole Family Center, which created a new front façade by filling in the gap that previously existed between the administrative and school buildings.
