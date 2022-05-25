PAOLA — KP Piraino said his fondest memories of Lakemary Center come from staff members who were always helpful and supportive, even in difficult situations.
Thanks to that support, as well as encouragement from his family, Piraino was able to stand next to seven of his classmates front and center at Founder’s Fieldhouse on Tuesday, May 17, for the annual Lakemary School graduation ceremony.
He had a little extra support too. As he walked inside the gym wearing his blue cap and gown, Piraino was clutching his favorite stuffed animal, Gracie, who also was decked out in a blue cap and gown for the occasion.
Family members and friends of the eight graduates held up signs and cheered during the event at the school for children and young adults with developmental disabilities.
Piraino was joined by fellow graduates Tristen Michael Doty, Gavin Grisham, Aaron Cantrell, Riley Felix, Emma Murphy, Dale McNee and Grace Godfrey.
Lakemary President Kirk Davis had a big smile on his face throughout the graduation.
“I’m bursting with pride,” Davis said. “I’m so happy for the graduates and their families.”
Lakemary School Principal Troy Collier said families of Lakemary School students come from 20 different states from as far away as California and Washington, which makes graduation day extra special when they can all be together and celebrate.
“I’m super excited for all of them,” Collier said.
Teddi Hernandez, vice president of marketing and communication, gave the commencement speech at the event.
“Lakemary is a special place, and each of you have a special place in our hearts,” Hernandez said. “Your one job is to make this world a little bit brighter. Job well done graduates.”
After the graduation ceremony, Piraino said his main goal now is working toward independent living.
