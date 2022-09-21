Lakemary Center recently held an open house to introduce its new AIM program. Pictured are: Jean Hoyt, vice president of children’s services; Donnia Hinrichs, teacher; Matt Meek, Paola USD 368 superintendent; Troy Collier, Lakemary School principal; and Kirk Davis, president/CEO of Lakemary.
Lakemary Center recently hosted a ribbon cutting for its new AIM program building.
Submitted photo
AIM stands for Achieving Independent Milestones to Succeed.
Submitted photo
PAOLA — Lakemary Center recently hosted a ribbon cutting and open house to introduce its new AIM program.
Lakemary is a school for children with developmental disabilities, and the new AIM program is a post-graduate transition program for young adults with special needs as they prepare to live in their community.
AIM stands for Achieving Independent Milestones to Succeed.
“Some school districts in our area have a post-graduate program, and we have wanted to create one for many years,” said Teddi Hernandez, vice president of marketing and development at Lakemary Center. “We are launching it this school year. We are very excited to have a building that will be our AIM building and 13 students who will begin this three-year program this school year.”
The AIM building is located at 5 Sunrise Circle on the Lakemary campus, and the open house and ribbon cutting took place in August.
Those in attendance included Kirk Davis, president/CEO of Lakemary; Troy Collier, Lakemary School principal; Matt Meek, Paola USD 368 Superintendent; Jean Hoyt, vice president of children’s services; and teacher Donnia Hinrichs.
