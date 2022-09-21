PAOLA — Lakemary Center recently hosted a ribbon cutting and open house to introduce its new AIM program.

Lakemary is a school for children with developmental disabilities, and the new AIM program is a post-graduate transition program for young adults with special needs as they prepare to live in their community.

