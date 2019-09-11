PAOLA - Lakemary Center will be celebrating its 50th anniversary with an open house.
The event is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Paola campus located at 100 Lakemary Drive.
There will be guided and self-guided tours of Lakemary’s campus and ranch. Lakemary Center assists children and adults with developmental disabilities.
Another anniversary celebration is set to take place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the Johnson County Lakemary Headquarters at 15145 S. Keeler St. in Olathe.
A special section highlighting Lakemary’s 50th anniversary is inserted in the Sept. 11 edition of The Miami County Republic.
