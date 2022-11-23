LMS students honored for peace posters By Brian McCauley brian.mccauley@miconews.com Brian McCauley Editor and Publisher Author email Nov 23, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Louisburg Middle School eighth-grader Allison Martin (right) was the winner of the Louisburg Lions Club’s Peace Poster Contest, and sixth-grader Kay Heier (left) was the second-place winner. Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LOUISBURG — A couple of Louisburg Middle School students are doing their part to help spread peace throughout the world.Eighth-grader Allison Martin was the winner of the Louisburg Lions Club’s Peace Poster Contest, and sixth-grader Kay Heier was the second-place winner.This year’s theme was “Leading With Compassion.”Allison received a $50 prize that recently was awarded by Lions Club Vice President James Real and Peace Poster Contest coordinator Joni Real. Kay received $25.Allison’s poster will now move on to the state level. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brian McCauley Editor and Publisher Author email Follow Brian McCauley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Tweets by micorepublic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesThis Is the Largest Military Base in ArkansasResults flip in Louisburg council race following canvassPlanned expansion could help Always and Furever save more animalsPaola Vet Clinic opens in new locationEllison officially wins council race after recountFormer state hospital employee likely to get probation after helping patient escapeRoche asks for recount in Louisburg council raceKansas lawmakers consider using state’s surplus to cut Social Security taxesKevin Vohs named Pharmacist of the YearPaola Spirit Squad ready to defend state title Images Videos CommentedPoetter Parshall faces Fricke for House District 6 seat (6)Planned expansion could help Always and Furever save more animals (1)Post Malone does gender reveal at his concert (1) Trending Recipes National Videos 1:00 Packers Coach Matt LaFleur: No Margin for Error 0:45 Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Leaders' Message 0:54 Is Aaron Rodgers Healthy Enough to Play? 0:56 Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: Does Christian Watson Need More Opportunities? 0:47 The Green Bay Packers Are Dreadful!
