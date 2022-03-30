WICHITA — Several local students recently earned degrees or academic distinction at Wichita State University.
More than 1,030 students completed degrees at Wichita State University in fall 2021. Local students who completed degrees were: Carlie Hurst of Louisburg, BS in Nursing, Cum Laude; Madison Timpe of Paola, BS in Nursing, Cum Laude, according to a news release.
Undergraduate students who attained a grade point average of 3.9 out of a possible 4.0 received the summa cum laude award; those with an average of 3.55 received the magna cum laude award; and those with an average of 3.25 received the cum laude, according to the release.
Wichita State University also announced the names of 3,246 students who were on the WSU dean’s honor roll for fall 2021.
To be included on the dean’s honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, according to the release.
Local students on the dean’s honor roll are: Bayley Winters of La Cygne; Edgar Guzman Damian, Franklin Hurst, Teagan Myers and Claire Reitz of Louisburg; Kaitlyn Ainsworth of Osawatomie; Alexandra Avenaim, Mariah Bassett, Alexis Chapman and Sydney Custer of Paola; and Anna Elliott, Meghan Moody, Claire Owen, Alexis Rivers, Dakota Rockers, Hannah Silverman and Connor Zorn of Spring Hill.
