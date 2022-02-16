PAOLA — After seven rounds, only two contestants remained in the Miami County Spelling Bee.
Louisburg Middle School eighth-grader Wyatt Heien and Paola Middle School eighth-grader Kaitlyn Belt would entertain the audience for another eight rounds as they went back-and-forth before a winner could be declared.
Wyatt won the title in the 15th round by correctly spelling the championship word “remainder.”
He will represent Miami County in the Sunflower State Spelling Bee on March 26 at Newman University in Wichita. If Wyatt is unable to attend, Kaitlyn would go to the state bee in his place.
Before the start of round 10, guest pronouncer Rachael Hissong, director of the Paola Free Library, told Wyatt and Kaitlyn from this point on they would be spelling words that were not from the list contestants had the opportunity to study in advance.
The bee opened with the word “playlist” and featured words such as “faltered,” “embroidery,” “personnel,” “stalemate,” “painterly” and “fusspot.”
Sixteen contestants, representing eight schools, participated in the bee. They qualified for the county bee after finishing in the top two spots of their school’s bee.
The contestants were Jade Willard and Kase Ball of Sunflower Elementary, Ella Dhungel and Nora Scroggie of Holy Trinity, Max Bauer and Wyatt Heien of Louisburg Middle School, Kaitlyn Belt and Rosie Blackie of Paola Middle School, Norah McMains and Aiden White of Holy Rosary-Wea, Elizabeth Marston and Payton Bennett of Trojan Elementary, Eliza Hirsch and Makenzie Moser of Osawatomie Middle School, and Emery DeCavele and Emelyn Little of Broadmoor Elementary.
