PAOLA — Top spellers from local schools competed during the Miami County Spelling Bee on Feb. 19 at Paola Middle School.
The bee featured 14 spellers, two from each of the seven participating schools. When all was said and done, though, there were only two spellers left standing.
Louisburg Middle School eighth-grader Minna Meyer was named the champion after correctly spelling “encore,” and Paola Middle School seventh-grader Olivia Thompson was the runner-up.
Meyer will represent Miami County during the Sunflower State Spelling Bee on Saturday, March 27.
She continues a strong spelling tradition from Louisburg Middle School. Blake Amren won the county bee last year as an eighth-grader at Louisburg Middle School, and he won in 2019 as a seventh-grader.
Participants in the 2021 Miami County spelling bee were: Fourth-graders Emelyn Little and Emery De Cavele from Broadmoor Elementary; eighth-grader Minna Meyer and sixth-grader Max Bauer from Louisburg Middle School; fifth-grader Lauren Vohs and third-grader Kendalynn Russell from Trojan Elementary; sixth-grader Gracyn Daulton and seventh-grader Sophia Heppler from Osawatomie Middle School; fifth-graders Cecilia Wilson and Wyatt Demiter from Sunflower Elementary; seventh-graders KJ Powless and Olivia Thompson from Paola Middle School; and eighth-grader Adryan Foltz and seventh-grader Annabelle Jones from Queen of the Holy Rosary-Wea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.