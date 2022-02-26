LOUISBURG – Jacob Mann, a junior at Louisburg High School, has been selected to the Kansas Music Educators Association (KMEA) All-State Band.
He was named First Chair Percussion in the all-state band comprising Kansas schools in classes 1A through 4A. He also was selected KMEA All-State in 2020 and John Philip Sousa All-State in 2020, according to a news release.
The concert is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 26, at Century II Concert Hall in Wichita. The conductor is internationally acclaimed composer Randall Standridge, according to the release.
Mann qualified to audition for all-state by being selected to the East Central Kansas Music Educators district honor band, comprised of schools in Johnson and Miami counties, which performed Dec. 4.
Also receiving district honors were Louisburg band members Adriana Nelson (flute), Caden Bradshaw (flute), Cole Brown (trumpet), Aidan Cannon (trumpet), Darryl Fike (trumpet), Erin Apple (horn), Cole Charpentier (trombone), Benjamin Proctor (trombone), Nathan Apple (trombone), Adam Speer (tuba), and Ryan Whitham (alto saxophone).
