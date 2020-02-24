LOUISBURG — The Louisburg community is mourning the death of middle school principal Suzanne Reedy, who passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, four days after collapsing during a doctor’s appointment.
Louisburg Superintendent Brian Biermann sent a message to school district families Sunday night, notifying them of Reedy’s passing.
“Last Wednesday, Mrs. Reedy was at the St. Joseph Medical Center for a previously scheduled doctor’s appointment,” Biermann said. “While in the waiting room, she passed out and was quickly attended to by the medical staff. The medical staff then placed her in an induced medical coma to lower her body temperature and slow down her organs. We were informed late Sunday afternoon that she had passed away.”
After hearing the news, Biermann said the school’s emergency response plan was initiated in an effort to provide an appropriate response to the situation. Middle school staff members were called to the school Sunday night to discuss the situation, and counselors and additional support staff were on hand Monday, Feb. 24, as resources for both students and teachers.
“Students and staff will react in different ways to emergencies of this nature, so it will be important to have support available to assist both staff and students in need,” Biermann said, adding that Paola USD 368 also sent two counselors to help.
Local community members have been very supportive, Biermann said, with parents bringing in donuts, juice and other food items for school district staff members Monday morning.
LMS Assistant Principal Pete Proctor told students about Reedy’s passing Monday morning in the school’s auditorium.
“He’s been a rock,” Biermann said of Proctor.
Reedy’s death is being felt throughout the community because she grew up in Louisburg and was a Louisburg High School graduate.
She worked as a sixth-grade literature teacher in Louisburg for nine years before filling the newly created role of assistant principal at Louisburg Middle School in 2018. She would move up to principal the next year.
Biermann said he’s proud to say he hired her three different times — as a teacher, assistant principal and principal.
“She knew how to love kids and lead a staff,” Biermann said. “I would hire her a fourth time, but God had different plans. Our loss is definitely heaven’s gain.”
During her tenure with the district, Reedy also coached LMS cheer and girls basketball, and served as assistant coach for the high school cheer team.
Reedy earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Avila University and her master’s in educational leadership from Pittsburg State University.
She and her husband were married for 30 years, and all three of their children graduated from LHS and went to Kansas State University. Two have since graduated, and one is still attending the university.
