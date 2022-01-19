LOUISBURG — Rose Bentley was caught off guard when the telephone started ringing in her classroom on a recent January afternoon at Broadmoor Elementary.
Principal Cindy Apple, who was visiting the classroom, moved to answer the phone while Superintendent Brian Biermann waited in the wings.
“When she went to answer the phone, I started trying to figure out what she was up to,” said Bentley, who is the elementary music teacher at Rockville and Broadmoor elementary schools in Louisburg. “Since Dr. Biermann was also in the room, part of me was thinking that (Assistant Superintendent) Dave Tappan was on the other end of the line, and that I was going to have to play along with whatever performance they were trying to do for the students.”
But when the second-year teacher quickly realized it wasn’t Tappan’s voice — it was Randy Watson, Kansas Commissioner of Education, who congratulated Bentley on winning the 2022 Horizon Award.
The award is given to 32 teachers across the state — eight from each of the state’s four U.S. congressional districts — for the outstanding job they did as first-year teachers in the 2020-2021 school year — a year made even more difficult for brand new educators because of the pandemic.
“I was pleasantly surprised!” Bentley said in a follow-up email about that Jan. 6 phone call. “When Dr. Watson started talking on the other line, I knew immediately why he was calling, but it still wasn’t hitting me that I had actually been chosen to receive the award. I knew that there were many qualified candidates that had applied and I was honored to be selected as a recipient.”
Rockville Principal Emily Fleming, Apple and Biermann congratulated Bentley as her students applauded in the background. Biermann presented Bentley with a bouquet of flowers.
“Rose Bentley is an exceptional, young teacher,” Biermann said in a follow-up email. “She brings music to life in her elementary classrooms!”
Biermann said anyone who has attended the district’s Veterans Day program or winter concerts was treated to an awesome musical experience.
“Rose brings so much energy and excitement to the classroom that is contagious to all of her students,” Biermann said in the email. “We are proud of Rose for this accomplishment and know she has a bright future!”
Bentley studied music education at Kansas State University and played french horn in the Wind Ensemble and the Marching Band at K-State. She received her bachelor’s degree in Music Education with an emphasis in Instruments.
One of her goals is to obtain a master’s degree in Music Education with an emphasis in Elementary Music from K-State.
Bentley has always had a passion for music, and her spark for making music really ignited when she was in elementary school in Wamego.
“I had amazing teachers in both band and choir that really fueled my passion for music,” Bentley said.
Growing up, Bentley said she moved around a lot and attended many different schools.
“After leaving Wamego, that passion began to fade,” she said.
It wasn’t until Bentley’s last two years of high school when she moved to Lake Havasu City, Ariz., that the new high school band teacher, Mrs. Schreiber, changed it all for her.
“What made her stand out to me was her dedication and passion for teaching music,” Bentley said. “I quickly latched onto the energy that she poured into her classroom every day and that was when I realized how much of an influence a teacher really has on you. When a teacher is passionate about what they are teaching, the students are going to connect with that content.”
Bentley said music has always been an outlet for her, whether at home or at school, and she wants to provide that same outlet for her students.
“I love that I get to create music with my students,” she said. “Music can be so magical if students buy into the music making process. When I hear my students come together to make music, I am always struck with a sense of awe. I stop and think just how lucky I am that I get to experience kids making beautiful music every day.”
Bentley said she wants her students to walk away from her classroom with the knowledge that music has the power to change the world.
“I want them to always know that no matter what they are going through in life, music is always something that they can turn to,” she said.
As recipients of the Kansas Horizon Award, secondary and elementary educators are invited to join the Kansas Exemplary Educators Network (KEEN), a network of educators from around the state who have been formally recognized for exemplary performance.
“Being selected as a Horizon Award winner means the world to me because not only am I representing myself as an educator with this award, but I am also representing music education with this award,” Bentley said in her email. “This award means that music education is being recognized by Kansas at a state level and that is why I am thankful to be teaching in Louisburg, Kansas!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.