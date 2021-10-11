LOUISBURG – The venue for the Louisburg USD 416 school board meeting Monday, Oct. 11, has been moved to Louisburg Middle School to accommodate ongoing facility improvements at Circle Grove.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the LMS auditorium. The school is located at 505 E. Amity St. (K-68) in Louisburg.
Action items on the evening's agenda include approval of bond project amendments for Broadmoor Elementary and Louisburg High School, as well as discussion and possible action regarding the Miami County Health Department's COVID-19 quarantine letters.
The board also is to receive a bond project update.
Masks are optional.
For those who cannot be in attendance, the meeting can be watched online. A link to the district's live stream YouTube channel is available on the school district's website www.usd416.org by clicking on the the Board of Education tab and selecting Agendas/Minutes.
